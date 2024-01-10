12.8 C
Ibiza Town
Sunday, January 28, 2024
type here...

Yllana and Töthem come to Santa Eulària with the ecological comedy ‘Trash!

The theatre and percussion piece will be performed on Sunday 21 January at the Palacio de Congresos

Redaccion Digital
Updated:
Yllana and Töthem come to Santa Eulària with the ecological comedy ‘Trash!

On the 21st of January, the Palacio de Congresos in Santa Eulària will become a peculiar recycling centre in which four imaginative workers will make the audience reflect on over-consumption to the rhythm of percussion. This is the idea behind ‘Trash!’, a show by the veterans Yllana together with the multidisciplinary company Töthem. This proposal is included in the Platea proposal, which is the State Programme for the Circulation of Performing Arts Shows in Spaces of Local Entities.

“Trash!” is a musical comedy, aimed at all audiences, in Spanish and with an estimated duration of 80 minutes. Tickets can be reserved through the ‘ticket sales’ section of the website www.santaeulariadesriu.com. The price is 13 euros if the purchase is made online and 15 if the tickets are purchased at the box office of the Palace, one hour before the start of the performance (scheduled for 19 hours).

Yllana, a veteran company with numerous groundbreaking proposals within the performing arts, and Töthem, a proposal created in 2020 with the aim of innovating and performing shows that combine different disciplines, join their talents in a unique piece. This musical comedy is a vital and energetic show about the possibilities of recycling through percussion, movement and humor.

“It unfolds in a garbage recycling center, where four imaginative operators put all kinds of waste to new uses that arrive at the place, making us reflect on the excess of consumerism in our society”, explains Yllana as a synopsis of the proposal. “Butane bottles, umbrellas, balls, toolboxes, horns, garbage bags… Any element that falls into the hands of these operators, are transformed into colorful musical numbers full of wit and humor,” he adds.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte