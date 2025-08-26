Tinder launches Double Date Island, its first reality show in Ibiza

Tinder, the popular dating app founded in 2012 that allows users to meet new people through a swiping system, now incorporates a new group dating option, as is the case of Double Date.

To publicize this new release, this August Tinder is in full promotion of its new campaign: Double Date Island , a reality that seeks to transform the way Generation Z experiences dating. The project, which takes place in a villa in Ibiza , has brought together eight content creators from Europe who are also friends in real life and who participate throughout this week in double dates, sharing their experience through social networks and YouTube episodes.

The campaign aims to promote the new feature offered by the app called Double Date, which allows users to pair up in groups of two to meet other couples. This group format is designed to offer a more relaxed, fun and authentic environment, responding to young people’s desire for less formal social interactions and less emotional pressure

The participants come from different European countries such as Spain, France, Italy and Germany, and among them stand out the Spanish influencers Pablo Vera and Clers. During their stay on the island, couples share activities, challenges and dates in a format that combines entertainment and connection between participants

With this bet, Tinder not only presents a new way to connect people, but also positions itself in the field of digital entertainment content. Double Date Island is presented as a social experiment that reflects how new generations redefine relationships, prioritizing friendship, spontaneity and collective play in the search for love or connection.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.