Sant Josep prepares tributes for the victims of 1972 plane crash

The Sant Josep Town Hall is preparing a series of events to pay tribute to the 104 people who died in the tragic plane crash that occurred in the Serra de ses Roques Altes on January 7, 1972. The acts will take place on 7 January 2022 coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the accident.

The chapel of ses Roques Altes. ASJ

“For this government team is very significant to be able to carry out these acts in memory of so many people who died and so many families josepines, Ibizan and peninsular who were affected by this plane crash, the most serious in the Balearic Islands,” the mayor of the municipality, Angel Luis Guerrero, said yesterday through a press release.

The tribute will last throughout the weekend of January 7 and will combine music, a documentary, a photographic exhibition and a religious act. For these events, work will be carried out to repair and refurbish the chapel of ses Roques Altes, built after the accident to commemorate the victims, as well as the surrounding area.

This accident of Iberia flight 602 operating the route Madrid – Valencia – Ibiza occurred at 12.10am on 7 January 1972 with 104 people on board. Due to poor visibility, the plane crashed into ses Roques Altes during its descent to land at the Ibiza airport. There were no survivors.