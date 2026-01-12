Safety concerns raised over playground in Ibiza: rusty swings, rubbish and graffiti in Cala de Bou

The Socialist municipal group on Sant Josep Town Council has denounced the “deplorable” condition of the playground located on Avinguda de Sant Agustí, in Cala de Bou. The Socialists argue that this public space, intended for children’s leisure, shows a level of deterioration they consider “unacceptable” and which, moreover, could compromise the safety of the children who use it.

According to the PSOE, the playground suffers from numerous deficiencies: broken and abandoned play equipment, with dismantled or completely unusable parts; graffiti and vandalism across much of the area; dirt and an evident lack of maintenance; rusted and deteriorated metal elements; cracked and poorly maintained paving; and remains of materials and rubbish scattered around the site.

PSOE accuses the council of “neglect”

For the Socialist group, the result is a park that should be a safe and pleasant space for families in Cala de Bou, but which has instead become a symbol of neglect by the local council. In this regard, they insist that children in the municipality are entitled to public spaces that are “decent, safe and well maintained”, and that families should be able to rely on playgrounds in suitable condition.

The PSOE is urging the Town Council to act “swiftly” and to implement maintenance protocols to prevent similar situations from occurring elsewhere in the municipality. The group also argues that the problem is not limited to this particular playground, claiming that the overall state of conservation of municipal spaces is “increasingly poor”. As examples, they point to areas such as Caló de s’Oli, other playgrounds and even sports facilities.