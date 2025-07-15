A quarry turned into a natural swimming pool in Ibiza: a difficult access route and cradle of mysticism

Popularly known as Atlantis there is a corner of Ibiza that stands out for being a special place and very appreciated for its natural beauty, its mystical history and its difficult access, which gives it an air of secrecy and exclusivity. However, the first mistake is to call it Atlantis, when the real name of the place is sa Pedrera de Cala d’Hort. and where does the other nickname come from? From the 60s and 70s, when the hippies baptized it as Atlantis for its magical atmosphere and its appearance of a submerged or mystical city.

This corner, located within the Natural Park of Cala d’Hort in the municipality of Sant Josep, was a sandstone quarry used in the sixteenth and seventeenth centuries to build walls and buildings in Ibiza (especially Dalt Vila). The different extractions left geometrical shapes in the rocks, which led to the creation of natural pools.

But accessing this enclave is no easy task. To get there you have to take a demanding and somewhat steep hike from the Torre des Savinar, which makes it a destination reserved only for those who dare to explore it. This has helped to preserve its unspoiled and tranquil statewe all know that when access is complicated… many people don’t bother to visit it.

Sa Pedrera is considered a place with special energy, where many visitors claim to feel a spiritual connection there. Some even believe that there is energetic vortexes like those of es Vedrà (which can be seen opposite from this enclave). Since the 1960s, artists, hippies and travelers have left symbols, Buddhist figures, engravings and paintings on the rocks, bringing a mystical and artistic air to the place. But what is truly striking is the combination of natural pools of turquoise water, sculpted rock formations, views of the islet of es Vedrà and the open sea that create a unique image.

how to get there? The best way to get there is by car/motorbike along the road that leads to Cala d’Hort, one of the most emblematic coves in Ibiza thanks to its impressive views of the islet. But of course, you must be attentive to the route and park before it begins a long descent in a straight line. From this point a path starts around the Torre des Savinar, offering unforgettable panoramic views, and finally leads to the sandy ravine that descends to the enclave known as Atlantis.

The walk down can take approximately 30 minutes and even though is not dangerous, it is demanding. It is recommended to wear comfortable and non-slip footwear, as the terrain is irregular and full of natural obstacles such as rocks and dunes. It is important to keep in mind that it is a route suitable for people in good physical shape or used to hiking. And keep in mind that the return ascent is even harder, so it is advisable to dose your strength.

Therefore, it is recommended to bring plenty of water, some food, a hat and sunscreen -there are no natural shadows- and diving or snorkeling goggles -to enjoy the sea. Sa Pedrea is not just a destination, it is a unique experience that combines adventure, history and nature in one of the most amazing landscapes of Ibiza.

