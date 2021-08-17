Police clear some 40 people partying in an Ibiza clothes shop

Last night saw one of these situations in the municipality of Sant Josep, where the Policía Local had to take action in an establishment licensed to sell clothes, which had been turned into a mini discotheque. According to the police force’s social networks, in this establishment there was a DJ playing, food and drink being sold and about 40 people enjoying the event without respecting social distancing or wearing masks.

The premises has been reported for engaging in unlicensed activity, explained the Sant Josep Policía Local. In addition, once the premises were cleared officers found various drugs on the floor, such as marijuana, MDMA and TCB (Tucibi or ‘pink cocaine’).