Police clear some 40 people partying in an Ibiza clothes shop

Various types of narcotics were discovered on the floor

Shop in Sant Josep where a party was held.

It is not only in the streets that you see crowds of young people throwing their own parties, oblivious to the health situation that Ibiza is going through. It seems that anywhere is a good place to turn into a bar.

Last night saw one of these situations in the municipality of Sant Josep, where the Policía Local had to take action in an establishment licensed to sell clothes, which had been turned into a mini discotheque. According to the police force’s social networks, in this establishment there was a DJ playing, food and drink being sold and about 40 people enjoying the event without respecting social distancing or wearing masks.

The premises has been reported for engaging in unlicensed activity, explained the Sant Josep Policía Local. In addition, once the premises were cleared officers found various drugs on the floor, such as marijuana, MDMA and TCB (Tucibi or ‘pink cocaine’).

