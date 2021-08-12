Plans for this weekend on Ibiza and Formentera

Festive activity this weekend in Ibiza will be concentrated in Cala Llonga, which celebrates its patron saint’s festival with music in particular. Between tomorrow, August 13th, and Saturday you can enjoy concerts in various eating establishments in the town. On Sunday, the patron saint’s day, the celebrations will begin at 11am with a parade of classic motorcycles and a sand castle contest, and will conclude at night with a magic show on Cala Llonga beach of Cala Llonga.

CALA LLONGA FESTIVITIES

Astronomy lovers who are thinking of gazing at the famous Perseids during these days have a unique opportunity provided by thein collaboration with the. Those who come on Saturday at 10.30pm to the astronomical observatory in the Ses Païses historic-artistic complex in Cala d’Hort will be able to see the Tears of Saint Lawrence, Jupiter, Saturn, the Milky Way and deep sky objects. The maximum capacity is 25 people. Those interested can calloror email. Access to the observatory is not allowed by private vehicle, so, which will pick up participants one hour before at the headquarters of the Consell de Ibiza, in Ibiza.As for cinema, this Friday at the Teatro España in Santa Eulària, the ceremony and screening of short horror films for the firstwill be held, and on Saturday the festivalwill conclude in Sant Agustí with a session devoted to the best short films that have been screened this summer.

FRIDAY 13th AUGUST: Live music.

7pm – Song Collectors in Can Nuts

8.30pm – Yves & Susana in Flippers

8.30pm – Zerro at Basoa Cocktail

3.30pm – Swingin Tonic at Buganvilla restaurant

SATURDAY 14th AUGUST: Live music.

2.30 pm – Jodie at the L’Altre Balagar restaurant

2.30pm – David Vincent at La Cacatua Bar.

8pm – Methead at Toni’s Taberna and Marino Club.

8pm – Guajiro Blues at El Deseo.

SUNDAY 15th AUGUST: The Big Day

11am – Parade of classic motorcycles through the streets of Cala Llonga.

11am – Sand castle competition on the beach.

12.30pm – Holy Mass in the Chapel of the Virgen de la Asunción.

7pm – Parade of decorated floats.

8pm – Children’s storytelling with Encarna de las Heras on Cala Llonga beach.

9pm – AMIF Magic Show with the Associació Màgica d’Eivissa i Formentera (Ibiza and Formentera Magic Association) on Cala Llonga beach.

LA MARE DE DÉU D’AGOST FESTIVAL IN FORMENTERA

SUNDAY 15th AUGUST

8pm – Sung Mass in the Church of Sant Francesc Xavier.

21pm – Ball pagès and traditional bagpipes in Plaça de la Constitució. Guest band. Assosiació Cultural Colla Sa Bodega, from Eivissa.

LA TERRA FESTIVAL

FRIDAY 13th AUGUST:

Ajedres Festes de la Terra 2021 . Introductory chess workshops. From 5pm to 7pm, Plaza Historiador Joan Marí Cardona, in the Abad i Lasierra Children’s Park. On-site registration.

. Introductory chess workshops. From 5pm to 7pm, Plaza Historiador Joan Marí Cardona, in the Abad i Lasierra Children’s Park. On-site registration. Chess. Festes de la Terra 2021 Open. Quick games. Between 6 and 7 rounds. From 7pm to 9pm. Plaza Historiador Joan Marí Cardona, in the Abad and Lasierra Children’s Park. Prizes: chess magazines, trophies and refreshments for participants and companions. Free registration open to everyone. Register in person with the workshop leaders from 5pm-6pm. Advance registration via email: amics.escacs.eivissa@gmail.com.

Chess. I Tancats Blitz – Festes de la Terra Eivissa 2021 . Between 6 and 8 rounds. From 10pm-11pm. Plaza Historiador Joan Marí Cardona, in the Abad y Lasierra Children’s Park. Valid for ELO FIDE Blitz. Reserved for affiliated players. Depending on pre-registrations draws by ELO categories will be held. Early registration: amics.escacs.eivissa@gmail.com Registration: 5 euros to be donated to the Associació Cultural Amics de l’Escacs.

MUSIC

Festival Badia de Portmany. Concert by Gianni Gagliardi. Saturday, 14th August, at 9pm. Pasados de Vueltas. Sunday, 15th August, at 9pm. Location: Caló de s’Oli Auditorium.

Nits Amples d’Estiu. Concert by Gianni Gagliardi Duo fet Pere Navarro and friends, who will put on a repertoire by jazz legends such as John Coltrane, Miles David and Thelonious Monk. Sunday, 15th August, at 9.30pm. In the square behind Sant Antoni Church.

Jam al sol post. Concert by Luis Amador, Nacho Marí and Salvatore Licitra. Sunday, 15th August, at 8pm in the es Cubells Plaza de la Iglesia.

STAR GAZING

Astronomical Observatory of ses Païses de Cala d’Hort. Saturday, 14th August 2021 at 10.30pm. Observation of the Tears of San Lorenzo meteor shower, Jupiter, Saturn, the Milky Way and deep sky objects. For more information or to sign up for any of these observations, you can call 638 65 62 78 or 638 65 62 90 or email arxiuimatgeiso@gmail.com.

CINEMA

Open Air Cinema in Sant Josep. ‘Adú’, by Salvador Calvo (Spain, 2020). Friday, 13th August, at 10pm in the Patio de las Escuelas Viejas.

Open Air Cinema in Sant Jordi. ‘The call of the wild’, by Chris Sanders (United States, 2020). Screening in VOSE. Saturday, 14th August, at 10pm in Sant Jordi Plaza de la Iglesia.

Mecal Air Ibiza 2021. Closing session, ‘Best of Summer’. Saturday, 14th August at 10pm in the Sant Agustí children’s playground. Free admission until full capacity is reached.

I Santa Eulària Curt Fest. Screening and awards ceremony of this first edition of the educational festival of Ibizan horror shorts for young people. Friday, 13th of August, at 8.30pm. Free admission one hour beforehand at the box office.

TALKS

Converses a Sant Agustí. Talk with Anton M. Espadaler and Xavier Ribas Xinxó about love. Friday, 13th August, at 9pm. Tancó de Can Curt, Organised by the A.V. Sant Agustí.

CHILDREN’S ACTIVITIES

Japanese stories Kamishibai, a very popular narrative form in Japan consisting of sheets of paper with a drawing on one side and text on the other. This activity will be led by Rocío F. Fraile, who is a member of the International Japanese Kamishibai Association. Saturday, August 14th, at 7pm. Caló de s’Oli Auditorium.

EXHIBITIONS

”Terra, aigua i aire’. Exhibition by the painter Cynthia Díaz at the Centre Antoni Tur ‘Gabrielet’, in Sant Francesc, on Formentera. It can be visited until the 19th of August. Visiting hours are Monday to Saturday from 11am to 2pm and from 6.30pm to 9.30pm.

‘Gabinet de Curiositats’ (Cabinet of Curiosities). Exhibition of collages by the artist Lila Licciardi. Ajuntament Vell’ exhibition hall, Sant Francesc, Formentera. Until the 14th of August, from Monday to Saturday, from 11am to 2pm and from 7pm to 9pm; the hall is closed on Sundays and Monday mornings.

‘Street Play’, an exhibition by the prestigious American photographer Martha Cooper. As part of the Bloop Festival. The exhibition is on display in two places: three photographs are exhibited in the Pati d’Armes, and another 24 along the port of Eivissa.

‘Matèria Onírica’. Exhibition by Ibizan painter Marga Guasch. Until the 28th of August in the Sala Sant Jaume 72 in Santa Eulària. Open from Tuesdays to Saturdays from 10am to 1.30pm and from 5pm to 8pm.

Paintings by Miguel Buades. Garden Art Gallery, on the Carretera de Sant Josep. Until 31st August. Open to the public from Monday to Saturday, from 9am to 8pm and Sunday, from 9am to 1pm.

Michel Buades with one of his works. G.A.G.

‘Petit format‘. Paintings by Rafel Tur Costa. Estudir Tur Costa, 65 Calle Canari de Nuestra Señora de Jesús. Until 17th September. It can be visited on Thursdays from 6pm to 9pm although appointments can be made by telephone on 609 85 78 83 or 689 59 16 41, if you wish to visit at other times.

‘Sidewalks, Fences and Walls’, by Robert Barry, Daniel Buren, Luis Camnitzer and Lawrence Weiner and the solo show ‘Portraits’, by Ugo Mulas. Nave de Para & Romero in Santa Gertrudis. Until the beginning of October. Opening hours from Monday to Saturday from 6pm to 10pm.

‘El bañista/The bather‘, paintings Rafa Macarrón. La Nave de ses Salines. From 10th July to 31st October. Open from Wednesday to Sunday from 12pm to 8pm.

Group exhibition with more than 50 artists to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Espacio Micus as an art gallery. Until December. Opening hours: Sundays from 11am to 2pm. People who wish to come on other days can call 971 19 19 23 and ask for an appointment.

Photography exhibition MARE. Caló de s’Oli Auditorium. Until 29th August. It can be visited every day except Fridays, from 10am to 1.30pm, but also during concerts.

‘África También’. Exhibition of modern and contemporary African art. Galería También, in Santa Gertrudis. Until 30th September. Opening hours from Tuesday to Saturday from 10.30am to 2pm and from 6pm to 9pm.

‘Cuadros que harán vibrar tu alma’

‘Pictures that will make your soul vibrate’. Exhibition of paintings by Estíbaliz Romaña at Can Tixedó Art Café, in Forada. Until 5th September.

‘Festes tradicionals: tradició i llegat’ (Traditional festivities: tradition and legacy). Exhibition of old photographs organised by the Arxiu d’Imatge i So Municipal d’Eivissa. Refectory Hall of the Town Hall (Dalt Vila). Visits from Monday to Friday from 9am to 2pm and from 6pm to 8.30pm. Saturdays, from 6pm to 8.30pm. Until 14th August.

‘Arte plaff’, by the artist Ezequiel Herrera. Far de ses Coves Blanques lighthouse, in Sant Antoni. It can be visited from Monday to Friday from 6pm to 9pm, and on Saturdays and Sundays the artist can be seen in action from 7pm to 10pm. Until 15th August.

‘Residir l’instant’. Photographic images and video-installation by Pilar Aldea. At Far de la Mola, in Formentera, until 16th October. Opening times: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10am to 2pm. Wednesdays and Sundays from 10am to 2pm and from 5pm to 9pm.

‘Tales of friendship’. At Ksar Arte, Sant Joan road, kilometre 11, Sant Llorenç. Group exhibition by a dozen international artists, including Andy Warhol, James Lee Byars and Guillermo Fornes. Until 31st August. Monday to Friday from 10am to 2pm and from 6pm to 10pm., Saturdays from 6pm to 10pm and closed on Sundays.

Exhibition and workshops of traditional crafts. Molí d’en Simó, in Sant Antoni. From July to September. Tuesdays (espardenyes and bobbins), Wednesdays (cistellons and tallers curts) and Fridays (peasant clothing and esparto work) from 6pm to 8pm.

MARKET HALLS

Eivissa: ‘Viu l’Artesania’. Until 16th September in the port of Eivissa. From Monday to Sunday, except Wednesdays, from 7:30pm to midnight.

Sant Josep: Artisan and Organic Market. Products from Ibiza. Every Saturday morning in Calle del Ayuntamiento. Live music.

Sant Jordi: Second-hand market. Every Saturday from 8am to 3pm at the Hippodrome de Sant Jordi.

Sant Jordi flea market. J.A. Riera.

Forada: Craft products and gastronomy of Ibiza street market. Every Saturday from 10am to 4pm. Esplanade next to Can Tixedó.

Las Dalias: Hippy market. Crafts, clothes, accessories and products from all over the world. Sant Carles. Saturdays from 10am to 7pm and Sundays from 11am to 7pm

Sant Rafel Craft Fair . Crafts and local products. Musical performances. Around the Sant Rafel social centre. Every Thursday from 7.30pm to 11pm.

Sant Antoni: Traditional crafts fair and workshops at es Molí d’en Simó from July to September. Tuesdays (espadrilles and bobbins), Wednesdays (cistellons and short workshops) and Fridays (peasant clothing and esparto grass) from 6pm to 8pm.

Formentera:

Sant Francesc craft market . Monday to Saturday from 10am to 2pm in the square.

Es Pujols craft market. Every day from 7pm to 10pm on the seafront promenade.

La Mola market. Craft market. Sundays from 4pm to 10pm. Avda de la Mola, 67.

La Savina Market. Crafts. Monday to Sunday from 10am to 11pm. Marina.

Sant Ferran Market. Art and crafts. Every day except Wednesdays. From 29th May. Main Street.