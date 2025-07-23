Thursday, July 24, 2025
How to participate in the beach cleanups in Ibiza organized by O Beach and Bam-Bu-Ku

Redaccion Ibiza
Updated:
O Beach Ibiza and its sister restaurant Bam-Bu-Ku are promoting another summer of environmental engagement with their traditional beach cleanups monthly beach cleanups in the bay of Sant Antoni, in collaboration with the City Council. For the seventh consecutive year, this initiative unites residents, tourists and employees in a community action that promotes respect and care for Ibiza’s natural environment.

Since its launch in 2018, the cleanups have brought together hundreds of volunteers, including local families, visitors, workers from O Beach Group and sports teams sponsored by the group, removing large amounts of waste from the beaches, ranging from plastics and cigarette butts to bulky objects.

Next cleanup: Saturday, July 26

The next meeting will be on saturday, July 26th at 9.30 hours at Bam-Bu-Ku. The day, which lasts approximately one hour, will culminate with a free coffee break for participants, courtesy of Bam-Bu-Ku, and a free ticket to the ON111 party at O Beach Ibiza the following Thursday as a thank you for your collaboration.

617007A3 C19E 40C7 8F9D 1E2Bbac6585F Source Aspect Ratio Default 0 &Ndash; Diario De Ibiza NewsThe group of the last day of beach cleanups / Ataraxia Ibiza

The following dates already scheduled are:

  • august 31
  • september 20, same day as the World Cleanup Day 2025

A tradition with impact and community spirit

In the words of Duane Lineker, CEO of O Beach Group: “Ibiza is much more than a party island. It is our home. This initiative is born out of a desire to take care of our environment and give back to the island a part of everything it gives us.”

Each cleanup becomes an example of how small collective actions can generate a real impact and raise awareness among those who participate about the importance of keeping Ibiza’s coasts clean.

How to participate in beach cleanups?

Participation is free and open to all interested persons. It is not necessary to register in advance, just come to the meeting point at Bam-Bu-Ku at 9:30 am on the day of the cleanup. The organization provides gloves, bags and all the necessary material.

For more information, you can follow the social networks of O Beach Ibiza and Bam-Bu-Ku, where the dates and details of each day are updated.

 

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

