Original ways to experience the 2026 solar eclipse in Ibiza

On August 12, 2026, a rare astronomical phenomenon will occur: a total visible solar eclipse, the first since 1905, which can be seen from Ibiza. This event will briefly transform the sunset into a spectacle of daytime darkness when the Moon completely blocks the Sun. On the island, the totality phase – when the Sun is completely hidden – will last approximately one minute and 20 seconds to one minute and 30 seconds, depending on the location. 19659001]Where and when to see it best

The eclipse will begin around 7:39 p.m., reaching its maximum moment around 8:33 p.m., with the Sun located just a few degrees above the horizon, in a west-northwest direction. The best areas to observe it are those elevated or oriented to the sea without visual obstacles. For example, in Sant Joan the duration will be about 90 seconds, while in areas further south, such as the Torre de ses Portes, it will be somewhat shorter. 19659003]Recommendations for enjoying it

To live this experience without visual risks, you should use approved glasses for solar eclipses; the common or filtered ones are useless and can cause permanent damage to the eyesight. In addition, it is advisable to prepare accommodation, transportation and photographic equipmentin advance, as a large number of tourists are expected.

Plans to experience the phenomenon

Companies such as Mizar Xperience offer specialized excursions, led by guides accredited by the Starlight Foundation. These include observation of the eclipse with approved glasses, monitoring by specialists and complementary activities such as wine tasting or local products (KM0) to enrich the experience. The Balearic Mediterranean coast will be a perfect place to watch the eclipse from boats Many people will be able to enjoy this event while sailing, a unique visual experience. Bibo Park, with its Orion planetarium, offers a immersive 360° experience simulating spaceor. This is an ideal activity to complement the eclipse and is perfect for families, astronomy lovers or those looking for something more educational. The Agrupació Astronòmica de Eivissa, among other groups, usually organizes activities during eclipses: open days, observation stations with telescopes and informative talks It is a free and accessible way to understand the phenomenon. Given the expected increase in visitors, combined experiences are planned: strategic accommodation in areas with good visibility (such as hills facing the western horizon), sunset dinners with environmental astronomy or even excursions to uncrowded viewpoints to enjoy the moment.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.