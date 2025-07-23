Thursday, July 24, 2025
An oasis in Ibiza where time stands still—until the party begins

Leire Rodriguez
Updated:
There are places in Ibiza where time seems to stand still. Destino Five Ibiza is one of them. A refuge designed for those who want to rest without giving up the pulse of the islandwith the sea in the background and a proposal as complete as it is tempting.

The rooms are an oasis of calm. Spacious, bright and with a decoration that invites you to slow down. The beds, large and comfortable, seem designed to forget the alarm clock. The bathroom, equipped with everything you need, completes a space designed for well-being. Each room has air conditioning, television, minibar and a private terrace with chairs and hammock, perfect to let yourself be rocked by the summer breeze.

Three gastronomic proposals

The journey continues through flavors. Destination Five Ibiza proposes three ways to explore the gastronomy without leaving the resort. At Eliagreek cuisine dazzles with dishes full of freshness and Mediterranean nuances. Early in the morning, the aroma of breakfast in Heaven blends with that of freshly served coffees. A generous buffet, with sweet and savory options, also gluten-free, that do justice to the most demanding palates. At midday, Cielo reinvents itself with a light menu: fresh salads, grilled seafood and small bites to share. By the pool, Pacha Beach offers a more casual and multicultural menu with sushi, ceviche, nachos with guacamole… all served in hammocks and Balinese beds, with your feet just a step away from the water.

44C63E18 5Bcf 4407 Aff2 Be52Da5D37C5 Source Aspect Ratio Default 0 &Ndash; Diario De Ibiza NewsWatermelon salad, one of Elia’s proposals. / Destination Five Ibiza

And the pool is another of the great attractions of Destino Five Ibiza. Large and shallow, it invites you to dive in and forget about the clock while the DJ plays the soundtrack. The music, always present but never invasive, accompanies those who prefer to cool off or simply let themselves be carried away by the atmosphere from the sun loungers.

For the more active, the open-air gym is a must. Its materials allow training regardless of the high temperatures, becoming a corner where sport and nature go hand in hand.

C01F65C8 224F 4039 A542 869A06A1D3B7 Source Aspect Ratio Default 0 &Ndash; Diario De Ibiza NewsDj Marco Carola at the opening of Pacha ICONS / Destino Five Ibiza

Pacha ICONS

But there is a moment when everything changes. Every Thursday, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.mthe complex is transformed with Pacha ICONSa show in which Marco Carola and other legendary djs of the scene fill the air with energy. The evening becomes a true celebration of electronic music, with the sunset as a backdrop.

All this would not be the same without the team that makes the experience possible, professional, close and attentive to every detail. Thanks to them, Destino Five Ibiza is not just a hotel, but a small universe where music, gastronomy and relaxation dance to the same rhythm. A place where you always want to come back.

 

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

