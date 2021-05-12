Ibiza and Formentera Health Department has announced in a press release that next week, from 12-18 May, it will administer nearly 7.600 vaccines in various facilities on both islands, or in other words, nearly 1.100 vaccines per day.

More than 7,000 people are expected to be vaccinated at the Ibiza fairgrounds in five lanes that will operate each day, with six active lanes for the first time during the weekend, on the 15th and 16th of May.

The fairgrounds are expanding their capacity and will now have five lanes operating constantly and six vaccination lanes on Saturday and Sunday. This will enable 7,181 people to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca

The Ibiza vaccination centre will have three lanes every day for Pfizer vaccination, which means 4.416 people this week.

Added to this will be another Moderna lane for first and second doses, with the capacity to administer 1,715 vaccines over the next seven days.

There will also be two more vaccination lanes for AstraZeneca, which will inoculate 1,050 more people this coming week.

For its part, the Formentera Hospital vaccination point will administer 174 vaccines that week, as it will have a lane for administering the vaccine AstraZeneca throughout the week.

Primary Care, meanwhile, will continue next week with the administration of the second dose of the vaccine to seniors, both in health centres and at home. At the Can Misses Hospital there will also be vaccinations in the coming days and this will continue for group 7, made of up particularly vulnerable people with illness and conditions at high risk of serious consequences from COVID-19 infection, as well as people with allergies at the medical day hospital. Between Primary Care and Can Misses vaccination it is expected that some 230 people will be reached.