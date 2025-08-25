Manager on Ibiza DJs’ salaries: “90% earn under €500, some up to half a million”

A DJ manager from Ibiza draws a clear x-ray of his sector: the vast majority of those who get into a booth do not get paid enough to live only from music. In an interview, the manager Bruno di Mare revealed that only 10% of the artists make millions, while the majority barely survive on a minimum income

According to the specialized manager, more than 90% of the djs earn less than 500 euros per night, an insufficient amount to live exclusively from music. On the other hand, a small 10% share the big contracts: between 20,000 euros per session and, in exceptional cases, up to half a million

Access to this elite does not depend on going viral on social networks, as many think. “Number one is music production. You have to define a style, create something different. With that and good management, a dj could make a living from the profession in less than a year,” assures the representative.”

A portrait that confirms how difficult it is to make your way in a sector where only a few manage to turn their passion into a million-dollar business.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.