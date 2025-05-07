Sunday, May 11, 2025
Luxury Ibiza villa with Cala Salada sunset views rents for €10,500 a night

Redaccion Digital
Updated:
Tourist rental in Ibiza: luxury villa with sunset views of Cala Salada for 10,500 euros a night

Airbnb is listing Villa Limonero, a luxury property overlooking Cala Salada in Ibiza, for €10,530 per night, with a five-night minimum stay costing at least €52,950 including cleaning fees. The villa blends Ibizan and Indonesian architectural styles, featuring five bedrooms, a landscaped exterior, and an infinity pool offering panoramic sea viewsand striking sunsets. It is located near the Can Rich winery and promoted under the platform’s “Vineyards” category, with availability for private events and celebrations.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

