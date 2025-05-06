Another luxury guest joins Legends Ibiza

On one of the signings of the season, Wayne Lineker who founded the Ibizan club Ocean Beach in 2012, will participate in the Legends Sports Festival, which will take place next June, alongside other stars from the world of sports, music and entertainment who will compete in soccer, paddle tennis and golf events, along with exclusive VIP parties. Lineker, who will participate with his son Sean, a semi-professional paddle tennis player, will be at the helm of a unique and unforgettable event, taking place June 2-5, 2025, to “raise money and awareness for some incredible charities, including the Luis Figo Foundation and Red Cross.”

Lineker adds another star name to a star-studded lineup that includes Luis Figo, Iker Casillas, Michel Salgado, Juan Sebastian Veron and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbank, although more big names will be announced soon. Figo will captain one team and go head-to-head with a superstar who will captain the second team in what promises to be the “mother of all parties in Ibiza this summer”. Lineker is “excited” to face Figo and co. in June, commenting: “The island has been crying out for an event like this for a long time, so I’m delighted to have been called up.

“Ibiza is the best place in the world, and for locals and tourists alike to be able to experience this incredible event on such a unique and wonderful island is something to enjoy.” “I may already be 63 years old, but I still have a lot of life left in me. Who knows, I might even show those ex-professionals a thing or two, and surpass them in soccer, paddle tennis and golf,” he added.

The four-day event, which will culminate with one team being crowned the winner, will be broadcast live around the world and will be held in collaboration with established partners on the island, such as the Santa Eulalia Municipal Stadium, The Bubble Club and Golf Ibiza. The Mondrian Hotel will play a “key role in creating unparalleled VIP experiences for guests”.

Fans will have a unique opportunity to get “up close and personal with soccer legends.” Several packages are now available for purchase, ranging from a full-week VIP/AAA pass, to a soccer and after-party package, plus a golf package. All VIP passes will allow buyers to mingle with the stars and offer unique access to the event in what promises to be the “event of the summer in Ibiza”.

