Ibiza DJ arrested for drug trafficking at villa hosting orgy

With houses in Ibiza and London, dj Mikaela Jav (real name Izzat Khanim Javadova), cousin of the president of Azerbaijan, has always been involved in scandals. But this could be the latest.

It was in the summer of 2015 when the Russian Mikaela Jav became known as a dj in Ibiza, starring in several parties, as Mikaela & Friends, in a well known club on the island. From there he began to play in other clubs and created his own label to produce music: Love The Underground Records.

But a month and a half ago she was arrested in Greece, in the course of a party at a luxury villa near Athens. Police found ecstasy, cocaine, methamphetamine, LSD, Xana, Tusi and other drugs, as well as a safe with cash worth more than 43,000 euros in the bedroom where the music producer was staying. Last January the DJ appeared before a magistrate in Greece together with nine other people and since then she has been detained on charges of aggravated drug trafficking. A total of 13 people have been arrested in connection with this type of crime.

The case of eight strippers who squandered a general’s fortune in Ibiza

Orgies in the villa

Already arrested, Mikaela Jav has had to testify before the judge. “There were a lot drug use and many sexual encounters” he said during his statement. “The drugs found in my room belonged to several people. The only drugs I bought were five grams of cocaine, five grams of ketamine, about five grams of speed powder and ecstasy … for my personal use. The party started on Friday. There were drugs and a large number of participants, as well as sexual encounters in all the roomsincluding the one that was theoretically mine. But when the party started, I let them use the room. I walked all over the villa. At the time of my arrest, I was resting on a couch. I hadn’t slept for two days and I was giving my room to those who wanted to sleep, do drugs or have sex,” he explained about the three-day party at the Greek villa.

According to the Greek press, neither these nor any other explanations convinced the judge, who decreed his remand in custody until the trial is held.

Mikaela even claimed, in order to justify the presence of so many narcotic substances in the house, that was given awayshe has no need to deal with them because she already has a large annual income from her work as a producer and DJ, about 500,000 euros a year.

On the other hand, she explained to the investigators that she is “addicted to drugs from a very young age” and that the presence of ketamine and sedatives among the narcotics found in the villa is for personal use to alleviate some chronic pain: “In the past, I had many plastic surgeries that had complications, which made me addicted to the opioids I was administered during my hospitalization,” she added.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.