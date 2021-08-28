25.6 C
Ibiza Town
Tuesday, August 31, 2021
type here...

Fine of 6,001€ for working as a pirate taxi driver in Ibiza

The man was apprehended by the Guardia Civil while providing a ride to some visitors

redaccion-ibiza
Updated:
Fine of 6,001€ for working as a pirate taxi driver in Ibiza
Fine of 6,001€ for working as a pirate taxi driver in Ibiza / POLICÍA DE SANT JOSEP

The Policía Local of Sant Josep charged a man on Wednesday who worked as a pirate taxi driver at the airport of Ibiza. The driver must pay a fine of 6,001€. This was announced by the agents through their social networks.

Apparently, an agent of the Guardia Civil observed how the driver of a private vehicle for the transport of passengers (legal transport) offered a trip to Sant Antoni to several tourists upon payment of a price per person, reported from the police station. “This is a strictly prohibited action by the so-called pirate taxi, so the colleague of the Guardía Civil intervened and required our presence,” they said. Once at the airport, the Policía Local reported the driver and proceeded to remove the vehicle. “In this case, the damage is double since it violates the rules of the sector. Therefore, the owner of the vehicle will not be able to recover it until the situation is resolved, and it is the sole responsibility of the driver to pay the fine,” the agents reported.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte