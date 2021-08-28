Fine of 6,001€ for working as a pirate taxi driver in Ibiza

The Policía Local of Sant Josep charged a man on Wednesday who worked as a pirate taxi driver at the airport of Ibiza. The driver must pay a fine of 6,001€. This was announced by the agents through their social networks.

Apparently, an agent of the Guardia Civil observed how the driver of a private vehicle for the transport of passengers (legal transport) offered a trip to Sant Antoni to several tourists upon payment of a price per person, reported from the police station. “This is a strictly prohibited action by the so-called pirate taxi, so the colleague of the Guardía Civil intervened and required our presence,” they said. Once at the airport, the Policía Local reported the driver and proceeded to remove the vehicle. “In this case, the damage is double since it violates the rules of the sector. Therefore, the owner of the vehicle will not be able to recover it until the situation is resolved, and it is the sole responsibility of the driver to pay the fine,” the agents reported.