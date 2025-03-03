Saturday, March 8, 2025
An exclusive wellness club and gym from Dubai to open in Ibiza in May

Ana Bianco
Updated:
An exclusive wellness club and gym from Dubai to open in Ibiza in May

The renowned Wellnes Club Seven arrives from Dubai to Ibiza in May as Seven Ibiza and aims to become a place where the sport, relaxation and longevity treatments will play a major role.

It will be located in Cap Martinet, in Talamanca, and is defined as an ecological market new concept of wellness. In addition to the gymnasium itself, the idea is that after physical exertion each member will go to a relaxation area to recover: cold plunge pools, sauna or massages are some of the options that will be implemented. It will also offer personalized intravenous drip therapiesfor those in need of “extra revitalization”.

In addition, it will have a restaurant, ‘The Dose by Silvena’, run by a chef who is an expert in biohacking (a new trend in food) that will elaborate a menu with “protein-rich organic superfoods”.

Dubai Seven, which opened in 2019, already boasts more than 24.000 members and is one of the highest rated gyms in the emirate.

Looking for workers

In view of the imminent opening in May, Seven Ibiza is looking for looking for some profiles to complete its stafftrainers, cooks, customer service, spa therapist, waiters, barista, kitchen assistant, executive sous chef, head chef or nail technician are some of the job offers that appear on their website.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

