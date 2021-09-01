Consell calls for caution in lifting fishing ban on the ‘raor’ in the Pitiusas

This Wednesday, 1st September the fishing ban on the raor (Pearly Razorfish) will be lifted until 31st March. For this reason, and knowing that it is one of the most anticipated dates of many fishing fans of the pitiusos seas, the Fisheries Service of the Consell de Ibiza has reminded anyone who goes out to fish from today that there are a series of restrictions on the number of catches per person per day. Thus, only 50 raors can be caught per person per day, with a maximum of 300 raors per boat.

In a press release sent yesterday, the Ibiza Council reported that the Fisheries Department control boat has intensified its operations during the days prior to the end of the closure, in order to control that no boat or person is ahead of the officially marked date.

This year there is a new requirement this year to declare the catches made in the es Freus reserve of Ibiza and Formentera and Tagomago, a procedure that can now be completed through the mobile application Diario de Pesca Recreativa (DPR). Once downloaded, in the catches section, simply register on the website caib.es in the ‘trámites’ section. Through these tools fishermen can declare their activity within protected areas.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.