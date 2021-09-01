23.9 C
Ibiza Town
Thursday, September 2, 2021
type here...

Consell calls for caution in lifting fishing ban on the ‘raor’ in the Pitiusas

There is a daily limit of 50 specimens per person and a maximum of 300 per boat. The'verderol' closure in inland waters is maintained.

diariodeibiza
Updated:
Consell calls for caution in lifting fishing ban on the 'raor' in the Pitiusas
Raors' caught after a day of fishing.

This Wednesday, 1st September  the fishing ban on the raor (Pearly Razorfish) will be lifted until 31st March. For this reason, and knowing that it is one of the most anticipated dates of many fishing fans of the pitiusos seas, the Fisheries Service of the Consell de Ibiza has reminded anyone who goes out to fish from today that there are a series of restrictions on the number of catches per person per day. Thus, only 50 raors can be caught per person per day, with a maximum of 300 raors per boat.

In a press release sent yesterday, the Ibiza Council reported that the Fisheries Department control boat has intensified its operations during the days prior to the end of the closure, in order to control that no boat or person is ahead of the officially marked date.

This year there is a new requirement this year to declare the catches made in the es Freus reserve of Ibiza and Formentera and Tagomago, a procedure that can now be completed through the mobile application Diario de Pesca Recreativa (DPR). Once downloaded, in the catches section, simply register on the website caib.es in the ‘trámites’ section. Through these tools fishermen can declare their activity within protected areas.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte