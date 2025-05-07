These are the concerts this summer at Las Dalias Ibiza

Las Dalias kicks off the season with a program full of live music. The emblematic space in Sant Carles has already on sale the tickets to enjoy this summer of its music cycle with Á lex Serra , Chambao Hilight Tribe y Macaco Bersuit Vergarabat Miguel Campello General Levy Ky-Mani Marley Raule .

Miguel Campello opens the season this Thursday may 15. The former member of Elbicho returns to the island once again to delight his fans with songs from his personal repertoire and from his former band.

On this occasion, the artist will bring to Sant Carles his new sounds with his project ‘Noche y Día’. The Elche-born artist was headliner last year of the Brisa Flamenca Festivalwhich was held at sa Punta des Molí, in Sant Antoni. The concert will begin at 8 p.m. and tickets are available at cost 20 euros.

The jthursday, june 12 will perform Hilight Tribe with their peculiar sound of didyeridu, percussion and rhythms that will make the audience dance to the maximum at the Jardín de Las Dalias.

The musician from Cadiz Raule will bring to Sant Carles the july 10th his fusion of flamenco, pop and funk. In 2017 he released his first album ‘Sin Protocolo’, in which Miguel Campello, Andreas Lutz (O’Funk’illo), Diego Pozo (Los Delinqüentes) and Junior Míguez collaborated.

During the confinement he published in networks the single ‘La habitación prohibida’, which currently has more than six million views on Youtube.

Chambao will take the stage at La Dalias on July 31. The band from Malaga will celebrate its 25th anniversary next year with a new album of collaborations. At the moment it is on tour with the proposal Flamenco Chill Tour. La Mari, who has turned 50, has just presented her latest single titled ‘Fresca’, in which she pays tribute to all women.

Ky-Mani Marley and General Levy will be on august 14 at Las Dalias. Ky-Mani, Jamaican reggae musician and son of Bob Marley, will perform in the garden from 7 to 11 p.m., while General Levy, an artist known for his dancehall music, will bring the music to Akasha from 11 p.m. until closing.

Daniel Carbonell Heras, known as Macaco will arrive at Las Dalias on August 28 with his eclectic sounds of rumba, reggae and funk. The Catalan singer has already performed on many occasions in this space.

The september 11 it will be time for Bersuit Vergarabatknown as La Bersuit, is an Argentine rock band formed in 1988. The group has also previously performed on the stage of Las Dalias with great success.

Finally, the Barcelona artist Álex Serra will close the cycle of live music on october 16. Serra fuses African tribal rhythms, Amazonian sounds, dub, trip-hop, electronica and reggae. The singer fills the spaces where he performs with his loyal fans in performances that he turns into rituals. Last season he was headliner of the opening of the Woomoon party in Cova Santa, where he melted all attendees in a collective embrace with his healing music.

