Citizens of Ibiza and Formentera from 35 to 39 years old can now make appointment to get vaccinated

At 3:00 p.m. today, the Bitcita web space (www.ibsalut.es/cita-previa-vaccinacio-covid-19) enables people from 35 to 39 years to be request an appointment for a vaccination. The Ministry of Health and Consumption makes an appeal to this population group, which is estimated at 83,567 people – to book an appointment. The Health Service has enabled 37,605 new spaces for self-appointment: 27,709 in Mallorca, 3,280 in Menorca, and 6,616 in Ibiza and Formentera.

With the inclusion of this new age range, the Bitcita space is currently open for self-appointment to all people born between 1952 and 1986, that is, those from 35 to 69 years old.

Self-appointment system Bitcita

The Health Service, in order to speed up the vaccination process against COVID-19, launched a system to make an appointment online on April 16. Bitcita was created and is a very intuitive and easy to use website, for which no prior training is required; It is accessible through the URL www.ibsalut.es/cita-previa-vaccinacio-covid-19 and citizens can register with their identity document number or the regional CIP and year of birth.

The Ministry of Health and Consumption has stressed that vaccination is safe and effective to combat the pandemic, as demonstrated by scientific evidence.