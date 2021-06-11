21.9 C
Ibiza Town
Saturday, June 12, 2021
type here...

Citizens of Ibiza and Formentera from 35 to 39 years old can now make appointment to get vaccinated

The Health Service has put 37,605 new places available for self-appointment: 27,709 in Mallorca, 3,280 in Menorca, and 6,616 in Ibiza and Formentera

diariodeibiza
Updated:
Citizens of Ibiza and Formentera from 35 to 39 years old can now make appointment to get vaccinated
Vaccines at Can Misses. VICENT MARÍ

At 3:00 p.m. today, the Bitcita web space (www.ibsalut.es/cita-previa-vaccinacio-covid-19) enables people from 35 to 39 years to be request an appointment for a vaccination. The Ministry of Health and Consumption makes an appeal to this population group, which is estimated at 83,567 people – to book an appointment. The Health Service has enabled 37,605 new spaces for self-appointment: 27,709 in Mallorca, 3,280 in Menorca, and 6,616 in Ibiza and Formentera.

With the inclusion of this new age range, the Bitcita space is currently open for self-appointment to all people born between 1952 and 1986, that is, those from 35 to 69 years old.

Self-appointment system Bitcita

The Health Service, in order to speed up the vaccination process against COVID-19, launched a system to make an appointment online on April 16. Bitcita was created and is a very intuitive and easy to use website, for which no prior training is required; It is accessible through the URL www.ibsalut.es/cita-previa-vaccinacio-covid-19 and citizens can register with their identity document number or the regional CIP and year of birth.

The Ministry of Health and Consumption has stressed that vaccination is safe and effective to combat the pandemic, as demonstrated by scientific evidence.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte