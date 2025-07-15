This is the cheapest real estate property in Ibiza

Type of property: apartment. Town: Sant Antoni de Portmany. So begins the description of the most economical property of the real estate Roxire, located in the marina of Sant Antoni.

This property with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and ‘terrace’ is a boat; “one of the most valued sailboats by sailors from all over the world thanks to its excellent quality of construction”, according to the real estate agency.

Sailboat deck in San Antonio / Roxire

With a length of 13 meters and a beam of 3.95 meters, the boat has a bow cabin and a stern cabin, as well as two bathrooms and a central room that serves as kitchen and living room. Apart from sailing, the boat has an engine for navigation.

In addition to this, the real estate agency announces that the boat has a mooring in the port of Sant Antoni until 2036.

