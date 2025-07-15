Tuesday, July 15, 2025
This is the cheapest real estate property in Ibiza

Redaccion Digital
Updated:
Type of property: apartment. Town: Sant Antoni de Portmany. So begins the description of the most economical property of the real estate Roxire, located in the marina of Sant Antoni.

This property with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and ‘terrace’ is a boat; “one of the most valued sailboats by sailors from all over the world thanks to its excellent quality of construction”, according to the real estate agency.

84A7Ddbf C924 4180 Bfc4 C1241336E82B Source Aspect Ratio Default 0 &Ndash; Diario De Ibiza NewsSailboat deck in San Antonio / Roxire

With a length of 13 meters and a beam of 3.95 meters, the boat has a bow cabin and a stern cabin, as well as two bathrooms and a central room that serves as kitchen and living room. Apart from sailing, the boat has an engine for navigation.

In addition to this, the real estate agency announces that the boat has a mooring in the port of Sant Antoni until 2036.

 

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

