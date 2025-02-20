The best plans for the weekend in Ibiza and Formentera

Lovers of Ibizan traditions have an unmissable date this weekend in sa Rota d’en Coca in Santa Agnès, in a new edition of sa Festa de sa Sitja which begins on Friday with the school day and will continue throughout the weekend. And more tradition with the meeting IV Illes per la Cançó, on Saturday in Cas Serres.

In Formentera, the focus is on the Xuia Fest with correbars, music, dancing, games and, of course, torrada.

Sant Antoni celebrates the sixth edition of the Fira del Disc The dancer Leilah Broukhim brings to Santa Eulària ‘Lorca poeta flamenco’

In terms of music, Friday highlights a new concert of ‘Ones de Llum’, this time in the church of Santa Agnès, and the presentation of the children’s musical project of Azahar López ‘The world of Azahar’, at the Teatro Espanya. On Saturday, the Ciutat d’Eivissa Band offers its Carnival concert at Can Ventosa and the ‘Dies Musicals’ brings flamenco with Ibossim at the Caló de s’Oli auditorium. And on Sunday, more ‘Dies Musicals’ with Felt Oxytocine at Cas Serres auditorium, and a new workshop of the Music Festival Jove at Can Ventosa.

In addition, music lovers can enjoy a new edition of the Fira del Disc at the Passeig de ses Fonts in Sant Antoni.

Other highly recommended shows of the weekend are the night of monologues on Friday at the Pereyra with Andreu Casanovasaturday dance with ‘Lorca flamenco poet’ at the Teatro Espanya and theater with ‘Lilit i Xekinà’ at the cinema of Formentera, and on Sunday oriental dance with ‘Mosaic’ at the Teatro Espanya and the comedy ‘Faisandage, diva in syrup’ at Can Ventosa.

There are also two appointments with poetry, on Saturday a poetic itinerary through Dalt Vila, ‘Petjades de claror’, and on Sunday the ‘Petjades de claror’,[] ‘Vermuts poètics’ (Poetic Vermouths) in Forada. And an essential one with art, the opening of a new exhibition Focus on Saturday at MACE.

There’s much more: conferences, books, cinema, solidarity meetings, children’s activities…. It’s all here:

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20

Santa Eulària Festivities

11 am:

Carnival masks workshop at the Senior Club. 12 noon: David Marzal literary contest, with the institutes Xarc and Quartó del Rei, at the Espanya Theater. 8 pm: Lecture ‘Santa Eulària, agost de 1933’, by Nina Ferrer and screening of the documentary ‘Santa Eulària 1933’, by Josep Maria Bassols, at the Espanya Theater.

Music

Reflection. Rock. Sant Josep is Music. 7 pm at Can Jordi Blues Station.

The Rosemary Family. Rumba, rock… Sant Josep is Music. 8 pm at Cas Costas.

Cinema

‘Poor Creatures’, by Yorgos Lanthimos (USA, 2023). Cycle organized by Dones Progressistes. 7 pm at Casal d’Igualtat de Vila.

puan’, by María Alché and Benjamín Naishtat (Argentina, 2023). Anem al cine’ (Let’s go to the movies). Multicines Eivissa at 8.30 pm. Admission 5 €.

Conference

‘Pere Sala. El darrer gran corsari’. By Josep M. Prats, Navy officer. Organized by Aheif. 20.3 p.m. at Can Ventosa library.

Documentary

‘Històries de migracions. Eivissa and Formentera, land of departure and arrival’. Screening of the Fons Pitús de Cooperació documentary followed by a discussion with several of the protagonists: Valeria Fieschi Marí (Buenos Aires), Carolina Orvay (Sant Josep de sa Talaia) and Miguel Bonnin Costa (Mallorca-Eivissa). At 6.30 p.m. at Can Jeroni, Sant Josep. Free entrance.

FRIDAY 21 FEBRUARY

Santa Agnès Festivities

Festa a sa sitja de sa Rota d’en Coca From February 21 to 23. Exhibition of classic vehicles and old and modern agricultural machinery. Ancient tools related to the ‘calç’ and ‘pega’. Demonstration of farm tools and tasting of ‘coquetes’ with sobrasada throughout the weekend.

10 hours:

Lighting of the ‘sitja’ and school day. 20 hours: Peasant party with Sa Colla de Sant Rafel. Torrada of sobrasada and ‘vi pagès’ at popular price.

Conferences

XXIV Jornades de Cultura Popular de les Pitiüses. la medicina a Eivissa a la segona meitat del segle XX i el primer quart del segle XXI’, by Josep Maria Tugués, internist doctor, ex-chief of the Internal Medicine Service of the Hospital Can Misses. 8 pm at Sa Nostra Sala de Vila.

Humor

Andreu Casanova: Monologue ‘Tinder surprise’. 9 pm at Teatro Pereyra Ibiza. Tickets at teatropereyraibiza.com.

Music

‘Ones de llum’: Cycle of visual concerts of classical music and art created with video mapping by Eivissa Escènica. With Héctor Koa. 7 pm at the church of Santa Agnès. Free admission until full capacity.

‘El mundo de Azahar’. Concert of the cycle Dies Musicals of the Consell de Eivissa with Azahar López. 8 pm at the Teatro Espanya in Santa Eulària. Tickets at 2 € in advance at conselleivissa.escenaonline.es or 3,5 € at the box office.

LaCalle. Rock. Sant Josep is Music. 8 pm at Rosana’s.

Cinema

‘The colors within’, by Naoko Yamada (Japan, 2024) VOSE. Zinètic Cycle. 8.30 p.m. at the Cine Regio in Sant Antoni.

‘Vertigo’, by Alfred Hitchcock (USA, 1958) VOSE. Guest Carles Fabregat. Cinefòrum UIB Eivissa Cycle. Eivissa Conservatory Auditorium at 6.15 pm. Free admission.

‘Poor Things’, by Yorgos Lanthimos, with discussion with Pablo Alcántara. Cycle Divendres de Cine de Sant Josep, at 8 pm at Can Jeroni.

Carnival

Sant Antoni: Costume design workshop for families from 5 to 8 pm at the Espai Jove.

Leisure

Xuia Fest of Formentera: II Correbars Sa Ruta més porca, with the charanga Xaranguera. 20.30 hours in Sant Francesc.

Books

‘The Phoenix Reborn. Presentation of the book by Francisco José Castillo Navarro. Presented by the writer and journalist Silvia Pérez Monroy. 20.3 pm at the library of Can Ventosa.

cançoner de les Pitiüses’. Presentation of the book by Antoni Manonelles and Maria Antònia Ferrer. At 7 pm at the plenary hall of the Consell de Formentera.

Solidarity

Charity dinner in favor of Afaef. Association of Relatives of Alzheimer’s patients of Eivissa and Formentera. 21 hours at the Bar Cruce de Sant Rafel. Reservations at 653940758 at 45 € per person. Performances by Gaby Dj and Luis Sax and charity raffle.

SATURDAY 22ND FEBRUARY

Santa Agnès Festivities

Festa a sa sitja de sa Rota d’en Coca From 21 to 23 February: Exhibition of classic vehicles and old and modern agricultural machinery. Ancient tools related to the ‘calç’ and ‘pega’. Demonstration of farm tools and tasting of ‘coquetes’ with sobrasada throughout the weekend.

From 9 am to 1 pm:

Day of restoration of ‘pedra seca’ wall. By Joan d’en Micolau. 2 p.m: Lunch with ‘frita de porc’ at popular price. 7 pm: es de Corona feim colla’. Party with ‘ball pagès’, ‘cantada tradicional’ and ‘gaites’. Then III Trobada cultural de glossadors i folklore de ses illes.

Santa Eulària Festivities

12 noon:

Mass tribute to the over 80s in the Chapel of Lourdes and at 13.30 lunch at the Palacio de Congresos. 4 pm: Balearic Fishing Championship in the bay.

Leisure

Xuia Fest of Formentera:

18 hours:

Xuieta Fest. Children’s festival with games, workshops, animation with Jessica Gonçalves. Candy table and popular torrada. 10 pm: Xuia Fest: Ballada popular de curt, Latin social dance with Formentera Baila Conmigo and Jemina Melendo, and disco.

Tradition

IV Illes per la Cançó. Exhibition of singers from Eivissa, troubadours from Murcia and versadors from Terres de l’Ebre for the Day of the Balearic Islands. Organized by the Consell de Eivissa. 19.30 hours at the multipurpose center of Cas Serres.

Fair

VI Fira del Disc. Sale of vinyls, CDs, posters, T-shirts and pins. Enlivened by DJ Rick, Rafa Desanan, Peacharoo, M. Lorente, Redhair 56, Miquel Botja and Pilot. From 11 am to 9 pm at Passeig de ses Fonts.

Music

Ciutat d’Eivissa Symphonic Band. Carnival Concert. Works from children’s film soundtracks. Directed by Damián Boluda. 7 p.m. at Can Ventosa auditorium.

Ibossim. Flamenco. Cycle Dies Musicals of the Consell de Eivissa. Ticket 2 € in advance at conselldeivissa.escenaonline.com or 3,5 € at the box office. Season tickets for several concerts. 20 hours in the Auditori Caló de s’Oli de Cala de Bou.

Kamikaze. Hard rock. Sant Josep es Música. 1 pm at Can Jordi Blues Station.

Discover. Rock covers. Sant Josep es Música. 16.30 hours at Rosana’s.

Dance

‘Lorca poeta flamenco’. Show of music, dance and poetry directed by the dancer Leilah Broukhim. 8 pm at the Teatro España in Santa Eulària. Tickets at 10 € at santaeulariadesriu.com or 12 € at the box office.

Theater

‘Lilit i Xekinà’. Theater for the Balearic Islands Day. By Bernat Joan. By the theater company Pedro Cañestro. 20.30 hours at the municipal cinema of Formentera. Free admission.

Children’s

‘Versari Pagès’. Poetry, circus and music for children by Jèssica Ferrer and Diego Martínez. dissabte de contes’ at Can Ventosa library. 12.30 hours…

‘Kung Fu Panda’. Screening within the cycle ‘Bestialment divertit’. At 6.30 p.m. at Can Jeroni. Free admission.

Poetry

‘Petjades de claror’. Poetic itinerary through Dalt Vila with María Vila, Eva Tur, Neus Cardona, Belén Liñán, Júlia Roig, Conchi Salas and Teresa Navarro. Meeting at 12 noon in the Town Hall square.

SUNDAY 23RD FEBRUARY

Santa Agnès Festivities

Festa a sa sitja de sa Rota d in Coca From February 21 to 23: Exhibition of classic vehicles and antique and modern agricultural machinery. Ancient tools related to the ‘calç’ and ‘pega’. Demonstration of farm tools and tasting of ‘coquetes’ with sobrasada throughout the weekend.

From 9 am to 1 pm:

Day of restoration of ‘pedra seca’ wall. With Joan d’en Micolau. 10 hours: Mostra d’artesania tradicional. 14 hours: Paella at popular price.

Santa Eulària Festivities

18.30 hours:

Concert by the Santa Eulària Municipal Band at the Palacio de Congresos. 19.30 hours: ‘Mosaic’. Oriental dance show organized by Can Planeta at the Teatro Espanya. Tickets at 12 € at santaeulariadesriu.com or 15 € at the box office. 20 hours: Ballroom dancing and tasting of typical products at the Senior Club.

Sant Antoni Festivities

10 am:

Es Porquet cyclotourist march. Route: Sant Antoni-Buscastell-Sant Antoni (14 km). Departure from Passeig de ses Fonts.

Fair

VI Fira del Disc. Sale of vinyls, CDs, posters, T-shirts and pins. Enlivened by DJ Rick, Rafa Desanan, Peacharoo, M. Lorente, Redhair 56, Miquel Botja and Pilot. From 11 am to 9 pm at Passeig de ses Fonts.

Music

Felt Oxytocine. Cycle Dies Musicals of the Consell de Eivissa. Ticket 2 € in advance at conselldeivissa.escenaonline.com or 3,5 € at the box office. Season tickets for several concerts. 20 hours at the Auiditorium of Cas Serres.

II Youth Music Festival. Workshop ‘Canta, canta! Given by soprano Lucía Herranz from 11 am to 12 pm for children from 6 to 11 years old and from 12.30 pm to 1.30 pm for teenagers from 12 to 18 years old, in classroom 5 of the Patronato de Música de Eivissa, in Can Ventosa. Details on the website ‘festivalmusicajove.com’.

Blues Jam. With David Barona & Friends. 8 pm at Jazz Ta Bé in Vila.

Theater

‘Faisandage, diva in syrup’, comedy by Ozkar Galán, directed by Giselle Llanio. From La Pera Teatro. 7 p.m. at Can Ventosa Auditorium. 15 €.

Children’s cinema

‘Guardians of the Opera’. By Vasily Rovenskiy. Animation. 12 noon at the Pereyra Theater. Tickets at 7 €.

Poetry

‘Vermuts poètics’. Poetic jam promoted by Eva Tur. 12 noon at Can Tixedó Art Café in Forada.

EXHIBITIONS

MACE Focus VII: Exhibition of the new acquisitions of MACE, with works by Nico Munuera, Irene de Andrés, Albert Pinya, Christ-Off, Robert Llimós, Bartomeu Escandell and Antonio Tomás. Opening on Saturday, February 22 at 12 noon. Until June 1st.

Jean Willi: Paintings. Refectori Hall of the Town Hall of Eivissa. From Monday to Friday from 9 am to 2.30 pm until March 7.

‘Japan in movement’: Exhibition of photographs by Santiago Marí Moreno. Ebusus Cultural Society of Vila, Paseo de Vara de Rey, 20. Until March 9.

Ramón Pérez Carrió: ‘Under the sign of Babel’, paintings. From Monday to Friday from 6 pm to 8 pm at Club Diario de Ibiza. Until February 25th.

Eduardo Rondón. ‘El chance’, photographs. Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 1 pm and Sundays from 10 am to 2 pm in the parish hall of Sant Joan. Until February 23rd.

‘IbizArte’: Painting exhibition by Ángela García Rodríguez. Cultural Center of Jesus. Until the end of February.

‘Art d’Eivissa’. Art fund of the Consell Insular (2022-2024), figurative part. Sa Nostra Sala, in Ibiza. Visiting hours: Monday to Friday from 10 am to 1:30 pm and from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm. Until February 28th.

‘Club 27’. by Raúl Moya. An exhibition of double caricatures of music legends who died at the age of 27, “in a living and cadaverous version”. Can Jordi Blues Station. Until March 2nd.

Anthony Gofer. Paintings. Ses Casetes Art Café de Sant Mateu. Until April 1st.

Winter Collective at Estudi Tur Costa. Works by Joan Cortés, Willie Márquez and Aline de Laforcade. Es Taller Hall at Estudi Tur Costa in Jesús.

Winter Collective at Espacio Micus. Works by Adriana Meunié, Ruzá Spak and Vicent Ferrer Barbany. Open Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or by appointment at 971191923. Until April 2025.

‘5180 Un viatge a la memòria’. Photographs by Pere Català i Roca, Dick Coates, Wolfgang Wicher, Helga Sittl, Melba Levick and Reinald Wünsche. Far de la Mola de Formentera.

STREET MARKETS

Sant Joan: Craft market, clothing, accessories and local products. Children’s activities and live music. Sundays from 10 am to 4 pm.

Las Daliascrafts, clothing, accessories and products from all over the world. Sant Carles. Saturdays from 10 am to 5 pm and Sundays from 11 am to 5 pm.

Market of sa Cooperativalocal product kilometer 0. Every Friday from 9 am to 2 pm at the Agricultural Cooperative of Sant Antoni.

Sant Jordi: Second hand market. Every Saturday from 8 am to 3 pm at the Hippodrome de Sant Jordi.

Forada: Market of artisan products and gastronomy of Ibiza. Every Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm.

Formentera:

Second hand market of Sant Francesc: Tuesdays and Saturdays from 11 am to 2 pm in the Jardí de ses Eres. All year round.

Market of Sant Francesc: Monday to Sunday from 10 am to 2 pm. In July and August Monday and Tuesday also from 20 to 0 hours. From May 1 to October 31.

