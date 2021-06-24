Audit Office warns UIB of excess in temporary teaching staff

In its latest report on the financial accounts of the UIB, the Balearic Islands Audit Office once again warned of the excessive temporary nature of the University’s teaching and research staff, a recommendation it has already made in previous reports.

According to the law, teaching and research staff on temporary employment contracts cannot exceed 40% of all teaching staff and, in the case of the UIB, this percentage stood at 63.5% as of December 31st, 2019, while it was 61.7% in 2018. This was outlined by the Audit Office in its report on the accounts for 2019, a document that was delivered to the Parliament yesterday.

The report also noted that in the payroll summary for December 2019, a total of 108 doctoral professors on temporary contracts were detected. Furthermore, the Audit Office also indicated that, according to the law, the total number of Teaching and Research Personnel (PDI) cannot exceed 49% of the total and at UIB this is 56.5%.

Finally, they noted that their opinion on UIB’s annual accounts “is favourable with provisos.”

The Government and the University are looking at the possibility of vaccinating Erasmus students

The president of the Govern, Francina Armengol, and the new rector of the University of the Balearic Islands, Jaume Carot, discussed yesterday the possibility of vaccinating foreign students arriving on Erasmus or other bilateral exchange agreements for September so that they can return vaccinated.

They did so during a first institutional meeting that took place at the Consolat de Mar, and at which they also discussed other questions about funding and the commitments that the president made “during the inauguration speech,” explained the rector. According to Carot himself, it was a “very cordial” meeting in which a programme of regular meetings was established to further examine these issues.