Aemet alerts heavy rains and strong wind gusts on Thursday

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has put Ibiza and Formentera on storm alert. The forecast of the meteorologists is that this Thursday may drop up to 30 liters per square meter on the islands. The intense rains will be accompanied by thunderstorms and strong windwith gusts that can reach 50 kilometers. There is also forecast bad weather at sea, with waves of up to two meters, according to the Aemet.

For this reason, it has been yellow warning has been activated from 00 hours until 23.59 hours this Thursday in the Pitiusas.

Temperatures will also drop slightlywith highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s, according to the Aemet.

The forecast is that the rains will continue on Friday morning in a weaker form and that temperatures will gradually rise throughout the weekend.

