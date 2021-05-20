20.9 C
Ibiza Town
Thursday, May 20, 2021
Active cases of covid in Ibiza and Formentera down 4% in one day

Twelve more hospitalised

A picture of Floor F for COVID-19 patients at Can Misses Hospital. VICENT MARÍ

In the last 24 hours the Conselleria de Salut del Govern has not registered any new case of covid in the Pitiusas and has reported the discharge of four patients. Thus, in a single day the active cases have decreased by 4%, from 95 yesterday to 91 today, one of them in Formentera and the rest in Ibiza.

Despite the decline in cases, increases the number of hospitalizations, which increased from nine to twelve, two of those in the Intensive Care Unit (UCI). According to the Área de salud pitiusa (Pitiusa Health Area), five of those hospitalized are with the active virus while the rest have recovered and are no longer required to be isolated.

The number of mild or asymptomatic patients who are treated at home by Primary Care, has fallen in Ibiza from 85 to 78 cases, while in Formentera there is only one case. Finally, the number of professionals in active surveillance remains unchanged at two, with one testing positive.

