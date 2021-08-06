Formentera shuts off ses Illetes from 6pm to prevent beach parties

This resolution was adopted in the course of an extraordinary security coordination meeting convened with the aim of tackling the parties and concentrations of people on the beaches of ses Illetes that have been taking place in recent weeks.

The meeting was attended by officials from the different areas of the Consell affected; State Security Forces officers; members of the Govern’s Emergencies and Environment departments and representatives of the central government’s Demarcation of Coasts department.

Botellones

The aim of this measure is to address the massive public drinking and illegal parties on the beaches, “a problem that we have been facing for a couple of weeks and which is getting worse, and we know that the next 20 days will be very hard,” Alejandra Ferrer, president of the island institution, said yesterday.

To set up the necessary arrangements to close this large area of ses Illetes to traffic, officers of the Policía Local and Civil Guard already on Formentera will be on hand, and will have the occasional support of the Benemérita’s Traffic Unit, the Citizen Security Unit (Usecic) and the Special Groups of Underwater Activities (GEAS).

This last institution, through its Maritime Service, will control the arrival on the coast of small boats carrying drinks and material for street vending.