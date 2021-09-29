23 C
Ibiza Town
Friday, October 1, 2021
type here...

Restrictions in force in Ibiza and Formentera from 28th September

The Balearic Islands put an end to most of the restrictions due to the decrease in the incidence of covid on all the islands

diariodeibiza
Updated:
Restrictions in force in Ibiza and Formentera from the 28th of September
Amnesia nightclub, in a file image. JESÚS SIERRA.

Clubs

Nightclubs of Ibiza will be able to reopen from 8th October. There will be a limit of 75% capacity permitted, with the obligation that the clients drink whilst seated, with a distance of one and a half meters between the chairs.

These leisure establishments may close their doors at 5am, one hour earlier than the municipal regulations. Dancing with masks will also be permitted on the condition that in the designated area there is one person for every two square meters of surface area in order to avoid crowds.

Access with covid passport pending TSJB

The Balearic Govern has requested the High Court of Justice of the Balearic Islands (TSJB) authorization to allow only people with a covid passport (with double vaccination schedule) to enter the discotheques, as the sector itself has defended.

In the event that the Balearic court does not give the green light to this request, at the meeting next Monday of the Consell de Govern will decide other, more restictive measures, to implement in these premises. Thus, the clubs will definitely be able to open after two vacant summer seasons, but the restrictions will depend on whether the use of the covid passport is approved as a requirement for entry.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte