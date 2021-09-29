Restrictions in force in Ibiza and Formentera from 28th September

Clubs

Nightclubs of Ibiza will be able to reopen from 8th October. There will be a limit of 75% capacity permitted, with the obligation that the clients drink whilst seated, with a distance of one and a half meters between the chairs.

These leisure establishments may close their doors at 5am, one hour earlier than the municipal regulations. Dancing with masks will also be permitted on the condition that in the designated area there is one person for every two square meters of surface area in order to avoid crowds.

Access with covid passport pending TSJB The Balearic Govern has requested the High Court of Justice of the Balearic Islands (TSJB) authorization to allow only people with a covid passport (with double vaccination schedule) to enter the discotheques, as the sector itself has defended. In the event that the Balearic court does not give the green light to this request, at the meeting next Monday of the Consell de Govern will decide other, more restictive measures, to implement in these premises. Thus, the clubs will definitely be able to open after two vacant summer seasons, but the restrictions will depend on whether the use of the covid passport is approved as a requirement for entry.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.