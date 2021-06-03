20.4 C
Ibiza Town
Friday, June 4, 2021
Trial run for Ibiza nightclub reopening to take place in a month

A vaccination or negative test will be needed and masks should be worn.

Rubén J. Palomo
The trial run will take place in an open-air nightclub. D.I.j

Ibiza will run an initial pilot for the reopening of the nightclubs at the end of this month or the beginning of July, as manager of Ocio de Ibiza, José Luis Benítez, explained to Diario de Ibiza, and later confirmed by councillor and spokesman for the Balearic government, Iago Negueruela. The first practice run for the return of nightlife in the island’s large music venues will take place in one of the venues, still to be determined, in the open air and with a capacity of around 2,000 people, as Benítez indicated after holding a meeting with the heads of the Balearic government.

The exact date will be decided by the Government, with whom the leisure industry has held several meetings in order to reach agreement on the first test of a major nightlife event on the island since the global pandemic began.

The venue has not yet been decided either, as the Government is still reviewing the documentation of those who have submitted bids. There are already seven nightclubs and concert cafés on the island that have offered to host the pilot test. Specifically, four nightclubs, two concert cafés and one concert hotel have made their facilities available for the test, according to the Ibiza Leisure Association.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Closing party of a nightclub in Ibiza in 2016. GABI VÁZQUEZ

