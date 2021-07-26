27.5 C
Ibiza Town
Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Love of Lesbian’s epic journey in Ibiza

Hundreds of people enjoy the group's concert at the end of the most unusual edition of Sueños de Libertad

Marisol Plaza Sánchez
Updated:
Love of Lesbian's epic journey in Ibiza
Love of Lesbian concert at the Sueños de Libertad festival. MARISOL PLAZA SÁNCHEZ.

The clock struck eleven at night when more than five hundred people began to chant in unison ‘Viaje épico hacia la nada’, the new Love of Lesbian song that kicked off the first big concert in Ibiza held at the commercial pier in Vila. The band, led by Santi Balmes, starred in the perfect finale to the fifth edition of the Sueños de Libertad festival, with great commitment onstage and a devoted audience that found it hard to keep their social distance.love of lesbians epic journey in ibiza 0 – Diario de Ibiza News

Love of Lesbian’s epic journey | PHOTOS OF ZOWY VOETEN

“With this concert we invite you to take a journey between the old songs and new ones. We hope you will leave here renewed. A concert always has to go through us”, said the group’s leader and vocalist, Santi Balmes, to an impatient audience before the veteran band’s first concert on the island.

The doors of the venue opened at 9pm where attendees temperatures were taken and the musical ambience of DJ Mr. Cardona. Despite this, some fans were warming up outside the venue from three in the afternoon, as Iñaki and Claudia. “We love the band and we had to be the first ones to get in,” explained the youngsters. At 10pm it was the turn of the Ibizan group Billy Flamingos. Minutes before Love of Lesbian’s appearance, the promoter, Adrián Rodríguez, together with the businessman Pepe Roselló, took to the stage to thank the audience: “Long live music on the Freedom Pier. Culture today is more alive than ever,” cried Roselló.love of lesbians epic journey in ibiza0 – Diario de Ibiza News

Love of Lesbian’s epic journey

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

