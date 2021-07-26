Love of Lesbian’s epic journey in Ibiza

Love of Lesbian’s epic journey | PHOTOS OF ZOWY VOETEN

“With this concert we invite you to take a journey between the old songs and new ones. We hope you will leave here renewed. A concert always has to go through us”, said the group’s leader and vocalist, Santi Balmes, to an impatient audience before the veteran band’s first concert on the island.

The doors of the venue opened at 9pm where attendees temperatures were taken and the musical ambience of DJ Mr. Cardona. Despite this, some fans were warming up outside the venue from three in the afternoon, as Iñaki and Claudia. “We love the band and we had to be the first ones to get in,” explained the youngsters. At 10pm it was the turn of the Ibizan group Billy Flamingos. Minutes before Love of Lesbian’s appearance, the promoter, Adrián Rodríguez, together with the businessman Pepe Roselló, took to the stage to thank the audience: “Long live music on the Freedom Pier. Culture today is more alive than ever,” cried Roselló.

