Consell de Ibiza advocates “a legislative change” to put an end to illegal festivities

The president of the Consell de Ibiza, Vicent Marí, advocates “legislative changes that allow action” to be taken against the proliferation of illegal parties on the island. “Every time we have had the opportunity, we at the island institution have insisted to the Balearic Govern on the need to put a stop to these types of illegal celebrations,” said Marí at the end of yesterday’s presentation of the Sant Carles pedestrianisation project. He believes that there should be a radical change in the way such events are legally thought of: “They are still an illegal activity in a house, whether it is a tourist home or a private home. If we don’t act forcefully and provide the Fuerzas de Seguridad del Estado with legal tools, it will be very difficult to act in these cases.

“Let’s not hide behind the fact that it is a fundamental right: it ceases to be a home the moment an activity takes place where there are DJs, loudspeakers, admission is charged, drinks are sold… And this is aggravated by the situation of the pandemic”.

Marí believes that “precautionary, preventive action should be taken to curb these parties and impose sanctions that are truly exemplary”. Parties that he describes as “the big problem at the moment” on the island. Hence, in his opinion, it is “a priority” to take measures.

