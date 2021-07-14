22.8 C
Ibiza Town
Wednesday, July 14, 2021
type here...

Consell de Ibiza advocates “a legislative change” to put an end to illegal festivities

The President of Ibiza is committed to "providing legal instruments to the state security forces" to act "forcefully"

José Miguel López Romero
Updated:
Consell de Ibiza advocates
Vicent Marí with Carmen Ferrer, mayoress of Santa Eulària, yesterday in Sant Carles. TONI ESCOBAR

The president of the Consell de Ibiza, Vicent Marí, advocateslegislative changes that allow action” to be taken against the proliferation of illegal parties on the island. “Every time we have had the opportunity, we at the island institution have insisted to the Balearic Govern on the need to put a stop to these types of illegal celebrations,” said Marí at the end of yesterday’s presentation of the Sant Carles pedestrianisation project. He believes that there should be a radical change in the way such events are legally thought of: “They are still an illegal activity in a house, whether it is a tourist home or a private home. If we don’t act forcefully and provide the Fuerzas de Seguridad del Estado with legal tools, it will be very difficult to act in these cases.

“Let’s not hide behind the fact that it is a fundamental right: it ceases to be a home the moment an activity takes place where there are DJs, loudspeakers, admission is charged, drinks are sold… And this is aggravated by the situation of the pandemic”.

Marí believes that “precautionary, preventive action should be taken to curb these parties and impose sanctions that are truly exemplary”. Parties that he describes as “the big problem at the moment” on the island. Hence, in his opinion, it is “a priority” to take measures.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte