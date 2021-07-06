27.1 C
Ibiza Town
Wednesday, July 7, 2021
British DJs market illegal parties in Ibiza villas

A promoter called 'Ibiza Underground movement' held a massive rave this weekend in a house of tourism in Sant Mateu with sessions from Jamie Roy, Skream, Hannah Wants and Ben Sterling

Josep Àngel Costa
Updated:
Booking tickets and party stories on Instagram.

A platform called ‘Ibiza Underground Movement’, operating through private social media groups, is marketing massive parties for Brits in Ibiza mansions. Over the weekend, it held a rave at a holiday home in Sant Mateu, with a shuttle service and a line-up featuring DJs Jamie Roy, Ben Sterling, Skream and Hannah Wants, the latter two being quite famous in the UK.2e19da9b 7a18 4fb9 86c2 d5cee34cdc35 16 9 aspect ratio default 0 – Diario de Ibiza News

The first weekend with a green light for British tourists to the Balearic Islands has been accompanied by at least five of these types of parties in the municipality of Sant Antoni. In addition to that of Sant Mateu, in the early hours of Saturday to Sunday there were other large gatherings in the vicinity of Camí des Tercet, between Sant Rafel and Santa Agnès, and Can Tomàs, the latter with some 300 people. Two others broke up following the arrival of police patrols.

The Guardia Civil confirmed yesterday morning to this newspaper that they accompanied the Local Sant Antoni Police to two of these parties, the local force being the security body responsible for recording these illegal parties. One of them was in Sant Mateu, in tourist accommodation, said the Guardia Civil’s spokesperson.

According to one of the partygoers, contacted by this newspaper, entry was booked in advance, at a price of 100 euros, via the private Instagram group ‘Ibiza Underground Movement’. This person, like other Brits arriving at the house, had to hand over their mobile phone before entering. However, others got in with their devices and recorded images of the DJ sessions, which yesterday morning were still visible on the personal stories of a dozen participants.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

