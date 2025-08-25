Wednesday, August 27, 2025
27.7 C
Ibiza Town
The ‘Grease’ of Nathy Peluso

Juan Suarez
Updated:
Argentine singer, dancer and composer Nathy Peluso has established her summer base in Ibiza, headlining three events: a collaboration with designer Marcelo Burlón, the launch of Tapas magazine’s Ibiza special at Los Enamorados hotel in Portinatx, and a performance of her show ‘Grasa’ at a Boiler Room party in Santa Gertrudis. Known for blending jazz, funk, soul and blues with theatrical techniques developed during her career in Barcelona, Alicante and Murcia, Peluso has won multiple Grammy Awards with her latest album Grasa. Her Spanish tour features live vocals over DJ sets, and in Ibiza she was joined by ZsongoClub, local DJs and Klandestina, further cementing her presence on the island’s summer cultural scene.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

