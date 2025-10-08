Dead body found floating two miles off Ibiza

A body has been found floating in waters near Ibiza, approximately two miles off the coast of Talamanca Bay.

At around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Maritime Rescue received a report of a body spotted at sea and deployed one of its vessels to recover it.

The remains were transferred to a dock at Marina Botafoc Ibiza, where a forensic doctor and officers from the Civil Guard’s Judicial Police took charge of the recovery operation.

The human remains were in an advanced state of decomposition, making it impossible for now to determine whether it belongs to a man or a woman. The Civil Guard has opened an investigation to clarify the circumstances surrounding the discovery.