Pitiusas hotels recorded almost a million overnight stays in July

The Balearic hotels welcomed 1.082.444 guests in July, with 5,757,981 overnight stays, 136.8% more than in June but 45.3% less than in 2019, according to data published 2 days ago by the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

In the case of the Pitiusas, 996,341 overnight stays were recorded, with an average stay of 4.68 days per tourist, above the national average of 3.1 days. These stays in accommodation establishments on the islands of Ibiza and Formentera were booked mainly by foreigners, specifically 785,402, while the rest were occupied by national tourists (210,939).

In addition, INE statistics indicate that Ibiza and Formentera received a total of 213,006 tourists last month, of which 151,619 were foreigners and 61,387 were Spanish residents.

In the Balearic Islands as a whole, of the million visitors who stayed in hotels during July, 852,509 were foreign residents, representing 4.87 million overnight stays.

Despite the fact that these data triple the 2020 figure (+230%), when 1.74 million people stayed in hotels on the islands, they are still far from the 10.5 million of 2019.

As for the hotel establishments of Ibiza and Formentera, the INE data show they reached an occupancy rate of 63.3% per vacancy and 60.6% during weekends. By rooms, the percentage rises slightly to 65.4%.

Hotel occupancy in the Pitiusas was 63.33% during July, above the 61.7% Balearic average

In addition, during the past month the supply of accommodation on the island employed a total of 8,180 professionals, according to the same statistics.

The Balearic Islands is confirmed as the main destination chosen by foreigners, with 42.5% of the total. It also stands out as the destination with the highest occupancy rate by beplaces during July, with 61.7%.