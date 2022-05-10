The hottest concerts on Ibiza in summer 2022

The music will be heard loud again this summer on the island of Ibiza after two years of silence. In a continuous evolution, the island returns to the stage, positioning itself once again as the international hot spot for dance, concerts and fun.

The kick-off was marked by the celebration, two years later, of the International Music Summit (IMS), the conference in which the future of the music industry, income statements and trends are analyzed. As usual, the closing of the IMS concluded in Dalt Vila with a luxury line-up for lovers of electronic music, which served in this year’s event as the final climax to the month of April.

Coinciding with the IMS, the main nightclubs have opened their doors to launch the tourist season. Clubs such as Amnesia, Pacha and Hï Ibiza, among others, have returned to the scene with performances by the best DJs and musicians of the international scene.

A concert date with Duran Duran

In addition, the beginning of the season was also marked with a historic date with the legendary British band Duran Duran, who chose the island of Ibiza to celebrate their 40th anniversary with three days of activities as part of ‘Touch The Sunrise’ and a concert on the first Sunday of May at the Ushuaïa Hotel.

Over the course of summer, many international figures will arrive on Ibiza to complete their tours. Some of these include the Latin ‘rey del trap’, Anuel AA, who will perform four times at Hï Ibiza throughout the month of June and July, as well as the Puerto Rican Nicky Jam, who will take the Hï Ibiza stage in Platja d’en Bossa two days in July and another two in August.

Pacha, meanwhile, has announced the performance of Maluma every Tuesday in July, as part of the Latino Gang party.

But Ibiza’s leisure is much more than just nightclubs. Hotel Concept Group has programmed a new season of the Dorado Live Shows, which kicks off on May 12 with Shinova and Arde Bogota. Quique González, León Benavente, DePedro and Dorian will also be part of this series of concerts that take place in the magical setting of the Hotel Santos, right on the beach.

The port of Ibiza, the center of Sant Antoni and Santa Eulària are home to dozens of bars and charming places where you can enjoy a fun and entertaining evening. Also, many restaurants and hotels have upper floors with quiet terraces where you can have a drink with breathtaking views.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.