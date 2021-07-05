Dutch, Germans and Spaniards ‘save’ May on the Pitiusas islands

The 82,528 tourists that the Pitiusas Islands received in May looks meagre if we look back at the pre-covid period: in 2019, for example, 373,716 visitors arrived in May, 291.188 more than in this second pandemic season, which has meant a fall of 78% in two years, according to the data of Flujo de Turistas (Frontur) that have just been published. Worse is the cumulative annual drop: -83%, 559,873 fewer tourists in the first five months of the year compared to those in 2019.

The British market, for which until a few days ago we were outcasts, is largely to blame for this sharp fall in the first month in which, after the state of alarm, the borders began to open. The figures for British arrivals to the Pitiusas are depressing: 2,814, 97.6% less than the 118,664 who landed here in May 2019. Who does not now miss those 115,850 kids of Great Britain who were so despised before this crisis broke out?

-85% of tourists staying in hotels Of the 82,528 tourists who travelled to the Pitiüses in May, 36,032 stayed in hotels, 85.3% less than in 2019 (210,225 less). Those who rented a (legal) dwelling amounted to 16,858, 66.7% below the figure of two years ago, while thoses who slept in their own homes 14,898, only 16.4% less. 14,015 people rented properties not included in the legal offer, 65% less than before the pandemic. 14% with package holidays Only 11,710 people contracted a package to travel to Eivissa and Formentera, 14.2% of all tourists. they accounted for 30%.

Hence the value of the few foreigners who have replaced the English as the main source of tourism. For example, the Germans, now our main foreign resource: 19,818 arrived, although that amount is 53% lower than in 2019 (42,228). In the year-to-date (January to May), 24,403 have visited us, 64.4% less than just before the pandemic (68,507 Germans visited here then).

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.