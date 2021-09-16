27.2 C
Ibiza Town
Thursday, September 16, 2021
Chambao, stunning chiringuito in Talamanca beach by Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay

Our favourite memories of sunny Saturdays in Ibiza are ones all about exploring, freedom and spending far too many hours in the water. That’s why, in Chambao, we’ve made Saturdays all about family, from laidback lunches to kid's club, set right by the beach of Talamanca

Romualdo Abellan
Updated:


Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay creates this outstading experience

Beachside favourites like Chambao’s signature Charcoal Cod served with citrus fruits, Tuna belly salad with local tomatoes, and the Pil-Pil prawns from Formentera are especially popular or try our blind paella with monkfish, prawns and mussels with shells removed, garnished with a prawn carpaccio, created by our head chef Georgina. Whatever you choose it all pairs well with our signature cocktails or Chambao’s special take on sparkling sangria as you kick off your shoes and get ready for long lunches with Cuban rhythms from Kandela Mi Son filling the air.

Chambao by Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay – Diario de Ibiza News
Chambao, stunning chiringuito in Talamanca beach by Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay

Chambao is family friendly!

Little ones will love the kid’s menu in Chambao with an Ibizan twist on children’s favourites and also get to choose from their very own non-alcoholic cocktail list and freshly made ice lollies. After lunch they can get creative at our Kid’s Club. We’ve given our activities a white isle makeover – think DJ workshops, sushi making and graffiti classes.

Chambao, stunning chiringuito in Talamanca beach by Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay
Kid’s corner in Chambao by Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay

If Nobu nights are more your style catch that sunset vibe with our Nobu Aperitivo menu served 7pm to 9pm all set to a soundtrack of Balearic beats by our resident DJs in their Sundowner sessions.

For reservations:
Email: chambaoibiza@nobuhotels.com
Tel: +34 971 877 725
Web: https://www.nobuhotelibizabay.com/dining-drinks/chambao

