54.7% of Ibiza’s agritourism opened in May with same occupancy as 2019

It was a good May, at least much better than the disastrous 2020, for the agritourism of the Pitiusas. 54.7% of these hotels opened their doors, a little more than half of 2019, when 95% of the total were open, according to data just published by the Institut d’Estadística de les Illes Balears (Ibestat) from information from the Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE) .

In total there were 20 accommodation locations in Ibiza that welcomed tourists on these dates, compared to 35 that did so in 2019. They totaled 422 beds, 318 less (-43%) than in the year prior to the pandemic, when this statistic reached its peak in May. One needs to go back to 2012 to find a number as low as the current one: there were just 422 places available then.

And those that opened in May had good occupancy figures, 43.2% on average, slightly up from 43.09% two years earlier and down from 51% in 2018 and 52% in 2017.

Ibestat estimates that Ibizan rural accommodation welcomed 1,809 travellers in May, 43.8% less than the 3,221 recorded in 2019. Of these, 352 were Spanish (424 in 2019), 274 German (375 two years ago), 315 Belgian (224 24 months earlier), 265 French (only two less), 44 Italian (157), 289 Dutch (532), 112 Swiss (225) and only 28 British (685 before the pandemic broke out).

This fall in travelers has left a huge gap in the number of overnight stays recorded in the Pitiusas, which in May did no exceed 5,655. That is 4,200 less (-42.6%) than in the precovid period, when they fell from 10,412 in 2017 and 11,366 in 2018, the ceilings of the last decade. Not since a decade ago have there been so few.

In parallel, the average stay (nights spent in accommodation) stagnated at 3.13 days (3.46 in 2019 and 3.93 in 2018). Those who stayed the least amount of time in Pitiusan agritourism accommodation were Spaniards (1.94 days; 2.6 two years ago), followed by Italians (2.5). The most, the Germans (4.2, the same as in 2019), followed by the Dutch (3.9, more than 24 months earlier), Belgians (3.3), Swiss (2.95, far from the 4.7 of the precovid stage), British (2.85) and French (2.6).

