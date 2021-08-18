25.1 C
Ibiza Town
Thursday, August 19, 2021
Toni Roig takes bronze at the Cadet World Championship

In Poland, the Ibizan archer gets to third place with the Spanish team

Rubén J. Palomo
Toni Roig, left, with the world team bronze medal.

Ibizan sport is celebrating once again. In a historic season marked by important successes such as the UD Ibiza’s promotion to football’s Second Division and the fourth place and Olympic diploma achieved by Marc Tur in Tokyo, last weekend another young athlete from Ibiza has once again put Ibiza on the international map. Cadet archer Toni Roig, one of the great figures of island archery, has last weekend claimed an enormous triumph by achieving the team bronze medal in the Cadet and Junior World Archery Championship held in Wroclaw, Poland.

The young archer from Club Es Cubells stepped up last Sunday to the third step of the podium with the national cadet male recurve archery team. Together with Javier Mérida and Jorge Dabán, the Ibizan archer won the first medal for the Spanish squad in the international competition held in Poland, where more than 500 archers from all over the world took part .

The Spanish trio had an excellent competition. In the last 16 they defeated Kazakhstan by 5-3 and reached the semi-finals after beating Japan by 6-2. In the struggle to reach the final, the team including Toni Roig lost 1-5 against the powerful team from India, but in the fight for third place they won the precious bronze with a 5-3 victory against Italy.

In the individual tournament the archer from the Balearic Island’s Technification Centre was not so fortunate. After finishing the qualifying round in 18th position out of 77 archers, with an overall score of 648 points, Roig was knocked out in the first round after losing to Poland’s Kultys Jakub.

