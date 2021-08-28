The Santa Eulària Ibiza Marathon presents its next circuits

From kilometer 9, leaving Puig d’en Valls behind, the route will enter the Camí Vell de Sant Mateu. Then, the town of Santa Gertrudis de Fruitera will be the nerve centre of this race, as the Ibiza 21K + 21K Relay will take place in its streets. The participants of the first half of the course will reach its end and will run their final meters with their competition partners, who will be waiting for them to start their journey to the finish line, located on the promenade of Santa Eulària.

Thus, in this last stretch, they will run just a few meters from the sea through the wonderful area of es Canar and coinciding with a spectacular sunset until they reach the promenade of Santa Eulària, where they will be crowned finishers of the Ibiza Marathon and 21K + 21K Relay.

The organization reiterates that on October 2nd only the Marathon and 21K + 21K Relay distances will be held, since, despite the will and effort of the organization to be able to offer all the usual distances, the increase of covid cases, both in the insular and peninsular territories, has forced the 20k and 12k distances to be postponed until the 2022 edition to be held next April 9th.

Technical T-shirts

The organization has also presented one of the great highlights of the marathon event and the 21K + 21K Relay: the technical T-shirts of Joma, sponsor of the race, in different colors for each race.