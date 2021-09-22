Laron Smith: “I want to help Sant Antoni reach the LEB Gold”

The American center, 2.04 meters and 27 years old, comes from Basket Navarra. Now he faces an exciting stage in a “very professional” club, which he wants to “help to reach the LEB Gold” and, why not, in the future, to reach “the ACB”.

Smith said he can contribute “especially in defense”, but can also be productive in attack “scoring from the line and near the hoop”. He also acknowledged that he was pending offers from other countries or even had the goal of playing in the LEB Gold, but when he received the proposal from Sant Antoni he accepted the challenge because Lucas Antunez, also a new player of the club, spoke very well of the project.

On the other hand, Sant Antoni will play this Saturday its second preseason game, which will face the Palmer Alma Mediterrànea Palma, a team that plays in the LEB Gold, a category above the Ibizan team. The meeting, which will serve as a presentation of the Portmany team, will be held at 7:30pm in the Sa Pedrera pavilion and will be free for members of the Pitiusan club (already about 300). The rest of the fans must pay a token entry fee, which will entitle entry to a raffle, said Marcos Paez, vice president of CB Sant Antoni. There will be a maximum capacity of 500 people.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.