24.2 C
Ibiza Town
Sunday, September 26, 2021
type here...

Laron Smith: “I want to help Sant Antoni reach the LEB Gold”

The CB Sant Antoni presents its latest signing before appearing this Saturday against Palmer Alma Mediterranea Palma

diariodeibiza
Updated:
Laron Smith:
Presentation of Laron Smith, yesterday, at the Hotel Florencio in Sant Antoni.

The Club Bàsquet Sant Antoni unveiled on Tuesday at the Hotel Florencio, Laron Smith, one of the signings of the team for the historic season in the LEB Silver, in which the portmanyí team debuts this year. The event also served to publicize the friendly match of the Pitiuso team, which will face the Palmer Alma Mediterrànea Palmer Palma this Saturday at the pavilion of Sa Pedrera.

The American center, 2.04 meters and 27 years old, comes from Basket Navarra. Now he faces an exciting stage in a “very professional” club, which he wants to “help to reach the LEB Gold” and, why not, in the future, to reach “the ACB”.

Smith said he can contribute “especially in defense”, but can also be productive in attack “scoring from the line and near the hoop”. He also acknowledged that he was pending offers from other countries or even had the goal of playing in the LEB Gold, but when he received the proposal from Sant Antoni he accepted the challenge because Lucas Antunez, also a new player of the club, spoke very well of the project.

On the other hand, Sant Antoni will play this Saturday its second preseason game, which will face the Palmer Alma Mediterrànea Palma, a team that plays in the LEB Gold, a category above the Ibizan team. The meeting, which will serve as a presentation of the Portmany team, will be held at 7:30pm in the Sa Pedrera pavilion and will be free for members of the Pitiusan club (already about 300). The rest of the fans must pay a token entry fee, which will entitle entry to a raffle, said Marcos Paez, vice president of CB Sant Antoni. There will be a maximum capacity of 500 people.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte