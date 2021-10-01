25.4 C
Ibiza Town
Saturday, October 2, 2021
The Ibiza marathon returns 30 months later with a hunger for records

After suffering delays and cancellations due to covid, the Santa Eulària Ibiza Marathon returns tomorrow with nearly 1,400 participants in two events

Rubén J. Palomo
Francisco Larrey, race director; Carmen Ferrer, mayoress of Santa Eulària; Toni Ramón, councillor for sports; Desireé Ruiz, councillor for tourism in Vila; and Salvador Losa, councillor for sports, as well as the Olympian Dani Mateo, the local athlete William Aveiro and the Kenyans Jamin Ekai and Robert Wambua took part in the presentation. | JUAN A. RIERA

The marathon of the island of Ibiza returns tomorrow, 30 months after its last event, with nearly 1,400 participants and two versions of the already consolidated event organized by Talentum Group in collaboration with the island’s institutions. After multiple delays and cancellations due to covid, the Santa Eulària des Riu Ibiza Marathon is finalising all the details to kick off a fourth edition that will offer runners the 42km main event and the 21k 21k Relay marathon .

The Ibiza marathon returns 30 months later with a hunger for records
Dani Mateo and the Kenyans. J.A. RIERA.

Yesterday, The Aguas de Ibiza hotel in the Villa del Río hosted the official presentation of a sporting event that in 2019 brought in more than 4 million euros to the island, as explained yesterday by the organisers, who hope that for the fifth edition, set for Easter 2022, the number of participants will reach 4,000 thanks to the ‘rebound effect’ that is expected after leaving behind the hardest months of the pandemic.

The presentation was attended by Francisco Larrey, race director; Carmen Ferrer, mayoress of Santa Eulària, the councillor for sports, Toni Ramón; the councillor for tourism in Vila, Desireé Ruiz; and Salvador Losa, councillor for sports, as well as the Olympian Dani Mateo, the local athlete William Aveiro and Kenyans Jamin Ekai and Robert Wambua.

It has been 30 difficult months without being able to hold the Santa Eulària Ibiza Marathon, but thanks to our culture of effort and the confidence of the runners, the race is coming out stronger than ever,” said the race director, who pointed out that half of the participants come from abroad and that the registration for the 42 kilometres has increased by 23% to 917 athletes.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

