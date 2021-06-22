26 C
Ibiza Town
Thursday, June 24, 2021
Ibiza Country Club successfully hosts the celebration of the VIII Hotel Cenit Tournament

Marc Guri and Laia Guri won the men's and women's championship final

This weekend the last tennis trophy before the summer season was held at Ibiza Country Club, the eighth edition of the Hotel Cenit Tournament.

In total, competitions were played in six different categories, in all of which good tennis was enjoyed with very exciting matches.

In the U-10 male category, Aleix Ramon beat Adrian Tur in the final, while in the juvenile category Mariano Saavedra beat Aleix Ramon in the battle for the trophy.

In the boys’ final Jose Serra defeated Gabriel Torres, while in boys’ cadets Salvador Antich won against Jose Serra.

In the women’s senior category, Laia Guri beat Coral Soler and took the glory in the final.

And finally, in the men’s senior category Marc Guri won against Arnau Reus.

