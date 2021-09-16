Healthy routes for Mobility Week in Santa Eulària

On the first day, the activities will take place in the Passeig Solidari from 6-9pm. There will be a children’s traffic park, a route that young people will be able to cycle along with their bicycles to raise awareness of this sustainable means of transport. There will also be a workshop for children and young people run by the s’Espurna school of leisure and animation, and a children’s drawing contest will also be held, which will be divided into different categories (4 to 6 years old, from 7 to 9 and 10 to 12 years old) and will focus on sustainable, healthy and safe mobility.

Drawing competition

In this competition, children can submit drawings (only one per child) until 29th October and there will be a first, second and third prize for each of the categories, consisting of a bicycle, a set of safety items for cycling (helmet, lights and others) and a 50€ voucher for school supplies, respectively. The particiption area will be the municipality of Santa Eulària and the jury will be made up of three members: the Concejal for Mobility, Antonia Picó, an officer from the Policía Local and a council technician. All the information on the activities can be found at www.santaeulariadesriu.com.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.