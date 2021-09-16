28.5 C
Ibiza Town
Thursday, September 16, 2021
type here...

Healthy routes for Mobility Week in Santa Eulària

This Saturday, the Passeig Solidari will host a children's traffic park as well as programs for children and young people

diariodeibiza
Updated:
Healthy routes for Mobility Week in Santa Eulària
The programme will include a children's traffic park.

Santa Eulària has prepared a series of activities for European Mobility Week between today and September 22nd. The aim is to raise awareness among the population of the importance of promoting sustainable and healthy mobility, both for the reduction of polluting gases and for the direct positive effects of doing more physical activity. The programme will begin this Saturday, September 18th, and will end next Wednesday, September 22nd.

On the first day, the activities will take place in the Passeig Solidari from 6-9pm. There will be a children’s traffic park, a route that young people will be able to cycle along with their bicycles to raise awareness of this sustainable means of transport. There will also be a workshop for children and young people run by the s’Espurna school of leisure and animation, and a children’s drawing contest will also be held, which will be divided into different categories (4 to 6 years old, from 7 to 9 and 10 to 12 years old) and will focus on sustainable, healthy and safe mobility.

Drawing competition

In this competition, children can submit drawings (only one per child) until 29th October and there will be a first, second and third prize for each of the categories, consisting of a bicycle, a set of safety items for cycling (helmet, lights and others) and a 50€ voucher for school supplies, respectively. The particiption area will be the municipality of Santa Eulària and the jury will be made up of three members: the Concejal for Mobility, Antonia Picó, an officer from the Policía Local and a council technician. All the information on the activities can be found at www.santaeulariadesriu.com.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte