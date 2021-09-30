25.4 C
Ibiza Town
Saturday, October 2, 2021
The 3 Days Trail Ibiza exceeds 70% signed up to date

The race, which will take place on 26th, 27th and 28th November, will bring together more than a thousand participants

Rafael Javier Domínguez Orta
A moment of one of the races of the 3 Days Trail Ibiza. TRIDEPORTE

The island of Ibiza has started the countdown for the celebration of the eighth edition of 3 Days Trail Ibiza, a multi-staged race to be held during the 26th, 27th and 28th of November,  which began its registration process last May with 1,200 places available across its different categories. And today, with only two months left until the big event organised by the Trideporte Club, more than 70% of the bibs have already been sold.

“We are very happy to see that at this point the number of people registered for the 3 Days Trail Ibiza (Días Trail Ibiza) is so high. We could be hanging the sold-out sign much earlier than we expected and that would be very positive for the race,” explains Fátima Blázquez, director of the event.

The aim of this competition is to show trail running enthusiasts the most unknown part of an island that is world famous for its beaches and partying, but whose valuable trails and mountains are unknown. That is Club Trideporte’s aim, to explore the most beautiful and emblematic natural corners of the islands of Ibiza and Formentera.

With this aim in mind, the 3 Days Trail Ibiza offers lovers of this sport an extensive programme designed for all levels, with a choice of four distances (the Ultra, the Marathon, the Half Marathon and the Starter) and the option of running all three days or, if preferred, only on Saturday.

