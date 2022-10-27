22.1 C
Walk-in vaccination for flu and covid begins on Ibiza and Formentera

On November 2nd, users can now go to the Can Misses and Formentera hospitals for walk-in vaccinations

From next Wednesday, November 2nd, users of the Ibiza’s health system can go without an appointment to receive the fourth dose of the vaccine against covid and influenza in the building J of the Can Misses Hospital, from 8:30am to 7:30pm from Monday to Friday, and from 8:30 to 2:30pm on Saturdays.

This combined vaccine against covid and influenza can be received by the same age groups that are being vaccinated now, that is to say, those over 60 years old and those under 60 but with at risk health conditions, in addition to the professionals of the health and socio-health centers.

On Formentera, the vaccination without appointment will be carried out in the hospital of the island from Monday to Friday, between 4pm and 7pm, and on Saturdays, from 10:15am to 1pm. The remaining vaccination points on the island of Ibiza, which are the Santa Eulària health center and the Sant Antoni health center, will continue administering the vaccine by appointment, something that can be done in two ways: through the application BITCita or Infovacuna.

Vaccination by appointment

The other five health centers on the island, reports the Pitiusa Health Area, will continue to vaccinate the population who wish to do so with the nurses (those assigned to each user), by appointment.

Vaccination is also offered to users attending any other medical consultation, as long as they belong to the vaccination groups that have been approved by the vaccination strategy in force in the Balearic Islands at that time.

