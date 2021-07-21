Covid outbreak with eleven hospitalized forces Sa Residència to intervene in Ibiza

A total of ten of the 97 residents of the center for the elderly Sa Residència are hospitalized for Covid in the Can Misses Hospital, after an outbreak was detected with 27 associated positives, 25 of which are residents, while the remaining correspond to two of the 86 workers of the center, one of whom remains in the ICU. This situation has led the Health Department to take over the residency for a period of 20 days.

The ten residents in need of hospital care were yesterday on the ward, as reported to this newspaper by the Pitiusa Health Department. As for the remaining fifteen, none showed symptoms compatible with the disease yesterday, according to a statement from the Balearic Ministry of Health. 25.8% of the residents of Sa Residència have been infected The latest outbreak has so far affected 25 residents, representing 25.8% of its users. Health Department in charge for 20 days Health intervened yesterday in Sa Residència for a period of 20 days, in which the staff of this center will be under the direction of the Govern. This action has meant activating the contingency plan, compartmentalising the space and isolating the residents of the center. The outbreak at Sa Residència was detected during a non-routine screening carried out following the identification, the previous weekend, of two positive cases at the centre for the elderly located in Jesús. These first infections, prior to the avalanche of cases that followed the activation of the protocol, correspond to an unvaccinated worker at the centre and a resident who was diagnosed as positive for covid after a routine test was carried out when she was admitted to hospital for reasons totally unrelated to the effects of the virus, as reported at the time by the Pitiusa Health Area.

