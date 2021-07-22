Ninefold increase in new infections in Ibiza and Formentera in the last two weeks

In the last seven days the Health Department has reported a total of 963 coronavirus infections in the Pitiusas. This figure, which includes new cases from 15-21 July, is double that recorded the previous week and nine times higher than that recorded two weeks ago, according to the Balearic Ministry of Health’s historical data on the pandemic. Between the 8th and 14th of this month, the Health department reported 483 positive coronavirus cases while the week before (the first seven days of July), there were only 108, which was already a considerable increase of 92.8%, compared to the last week of June, when there were only 56 diagnoses.
Infections continue to rise and, in fact, yesterday the Balearic Ministry of Health reported 202 new cases of covid detected in just 24 hours at Can Misses Hospital Microbiology laboratory and other private centres: 190 in Ibiza and 12 in Formentera. This is the highest number of cases reported in a single day since January 29th, when 205 cases were reported. One in four confirmed positives cases during the previous day in the Balearic Islands, a total of 767, corresponded to the Pitiusas.
Taking into account that medics discharged only 9 people since yesterday, these 200+ new cases mean that active covid cases in the Pitiusas have increased by 13.2% in just 24 hours. The number of infected people in Ibiza and Formentera now exceeds 1,600 and is approaching 1,700 (a total of 1,665). The Pitiusas have not had so many positive covid cases for over five months, on February 16th, when the Health department registered 1,726 active cases.
