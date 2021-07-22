Ninefold increase in new infections in Ibiza and Formentera in the last two weeks

Infections continue to rise and, in fact, yesterday the Balearic Ministry of Health reported 202 new cases of covid detected in just 24 hours at Can Misses Hospital Microbiology laboratory and other private centres: 190 in Ibiza and 12 in Formentera. This is the highest number of cases reported in a single day since January 29th, when 205 cases were reported. One in four confirmed positives cases during the previous day in the Balearic Islands, a total of 767, corresponded to the Pitiusas.

Taking into account that medics discharged only 9 people since yesterday, these 200+ new cases mean that active covid cases in the Pitiusas have increased by 13.2% in just 24 hours. The number of infected people in Ibiza and Formentera now exceeds 1,600 and is approaching 1,700 (a total of 1,665). The Pitiusas have not had so many positive covid cases for over five months, on February 16th, when the Health department registered 1,726 active cases.