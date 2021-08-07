27.4 C
Ibiza Town
Monday, August 9, 2021
The incidence of coronavirus drops across the board in Ibiza and Formentera

In one day, there were 97 positive infections, with 94 on the island of Ibiza. Vila and Sant Antoni continue to have the highest infection rates two weeks ahead

Pablo Sanz Padilla
Two young people walk past the terrace of a bar in the La Marina neighbourhood. J.A. RIERA.

The fifth wave of the coronavirus seems to be already facing a downward trend in the Pitiusas. On both islands the cumulative incidence (AI) over 14 days fell compared to the previous day. Moreover, within the greater Pitiusa, this indicator is decreasing in each of the municipalities. The favourable evolution should not, however, hide the reality of extreme incidence values, which without the high vaccination coverage would have had truly dramatic consequences.

Thus, Vila (2,501.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over 14 days) and Sant Antoni (1,731.2 cases over 14 days) continue to be the two municipalities in the Balearic Islands with the highest incidence, despite experiencing falls of 5.7% and 3.3% in their respective records. On the island of Ibiza, the two-week infection rate fell yesterday to 1,736.8 infections per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to 1,827.7 cases per 100,000 inhabitants the previous day. In addition, the seven-day incidence is below half of the 14-day incidence, which indicates that, at least in the coming days, it will continue to fall.

The positive cases detected registered on Thursday in the Pitiusas amount to 97, of which 94 correspond to Ibiza, while the remaining three were recorded in Formentera. This value, which still shows a high transmission, is about half of the daily infections recorded in the middle of last week. In addition, there were 85 medical discharges, so that the active cases increased very slightly (0.4% increase), from 3,230 to 3,242in the last day.

Hospital admissions also fell, although the decrease was among patients who were being treated on the ward, which went from 85 to 82. The number of critical patients remained the same.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

