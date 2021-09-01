22.8 C
Ibiza Town
Thursday, September 2, 2021
All but one of Ibiza’s municipalities are below 10% positive cases

The island's occurrence is rapidly decreasing: 12.4 percent in the previous 24 hours

Marta Torres Molina
Updated:
Samples for PCR tests in the laboratory of the Hospital Can Misses. G. FELIP.

All municipalities of the Pitiusas, except Sant Joan, recorded a positive rate (proportion of confirmed infections in relation to covid tests conducted in the last seven days) below 10%. The ideal is that this indicator is below 5%, a percentage that three municipalities are close to: Sant Josep (6.37%), Santa Eulària (6.45%) and Vila (6.95%).

The positives detected in Sant Antoni in the last week accounted for 9.12% of the total number of PCR and antigen tests carried out, while in Sant Joan this indicator is much higher: 14.47%. It should be noted, however, that due to the small number of covid tests performed in the municipality, this percentage can vary very easily.

The same has occurred in Formentera, whose positive rate also exceeds 10% (10.64%). This means the Balearic island has the highest indicator, followed by Eivissa, where positives in the last seven days accounted for 7.45% of the total number of tests carried out.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

